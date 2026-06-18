Review: Why I Killed My Husband by Anita Nair

Can fiction slip underneath the news headlines to show us how individuals are affected by social and political forces beyond their control? Such is the task that the so-called state-of-the-nation novel sets itself, using its characters to explore systemic issues such as class divides, societal changes and economic shifts.

Anita Nair’s latest work, a collection of six short stories titled Why I Killed My Husband, was born of a similar notion. All the stories, she writes in her introduction, were inspired by contemporary issues. They were sparked off by listening to Scottish author Ian Rankin speak of the purpose of state-of-the-nation-novels and realising that this was “a new way of seeing the world around us”.

Her interpretation of this fictional form leads to a volume that contains frequent and sometimes perfunctory references to recent events. These range from demonetisation to farmers’ agitations, from urban floods to CAA protests, from depredations against Dalits to Covid lockdowns.

Unfortunately, in most of the stories such incidents surface intermittently, often in dialogue, and occasionally serve as convenient plot devices without an exploration of the deeper, more lasting ramifications. Perhaps that is inevitable, given the scale of Nair’s ambition and the constraints of the short story form.

In the main, the stories dwell on individuals caught up in uncomfortable or unfamiliar situations, going on to explore past incidents that have brought them to this point, and touch upon their hopes for the future. In the title story, for example, a tenacious wife endures the indignities enforced by her boorish and status-obsessed husband over the years until she finally and satisfyingly gets her own back.

Another tale that also deals with a dissatisfied couple shows them embarking upon a stint of role-playing during a vacation. This leads to deeper revelations than expected.

Resilience, or the search for it, is another thread in this collection. A manual scavenger’s daughter faces abuse and discrimination when she enters a government medical college and then decides to keep going, no matter what; elsewhere, a farmer-wrestler travels to a temple town to earn forgiveness for a horrifying incident that he reproaches himself for. One of the characters with the most potential that is, alas, never fully explored is the feckless middle-aged man in a tale that deals with his dependence on a young maid at a time of the anti-CAA protests.