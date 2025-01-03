Review: Island by Sujit Saraf

Award-winning novelist Sujit Saraf’s newest, Island, with its lyrical prose, the pace of a thriller and the intelligence with which it examines the development debate, is a winner in every way. Satellite image of North Sentinel Island, one of the Andaman Islands. A protected area, it is home to the Sentinelese, an indigenous tribe in voluntary isolation. (DigitalGlobe/Getty Images)

At the heart of the story are Nirmal Chandra Mattoo, an expert on the tribes of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who lives in Port Blair, and Steven Li, a Chinese-looking American missionary, who wants to take Christianity to North Sentinel Island, home to the last uncontacted people on the planet. Saraf’s Li is roughly modelled on John Chau, the American missionary, who was killed on the island in the Andamans in 2018.

256pp, ₹499; Speaking Tiger

Mattoo’s warnings that any contact with the North Sentinelese is illegal and that two fishermen who had accidentally drifted towards their island some years ago were chopped with axes and their bodies hung, doesn’t dissuade Li. The American has also chosen a wrong time – the Prime Minister’s visit to rename the island is due in less than two weeks.

Mattoo has spent a major part of his nearly 50-year life studying the Jarawas, the Onge and the Sentinelese tribes in an official and unofficial capacity. In Port Blair, he runs a souvenir shop – Mattoo Tribal Arts – which stocks mostly fake made-in-Midnapore bows and arrowheads, and some photos. On a good day, he hopes to make a pitch to a rich American, praying that the stingy “LTC types” give his shop a miss. The LTC types are those who have availed the Leave Travel Concession given by their government-owned firms to promote tourism in less desirable locations. In this case to see the “junglees”.

Secretly, he hopes to finish writing A Complete Grammar of the Jarawa Language in the Andaman Islands – which has been “a constant reminder of the disappointments of his life”.

Like the charcoal-black tribes of the Andamans, Mattoo is an endangered species on the island. No one can match the fair-skinned Kashmiri’s empathy towards the tribals, his soft corner for the North Sentinelese and their cause, or his knowledge of tribal history and culture, which he now sees as a “burden and a hindrance”.

When twenty-something Li stops at his shop, Mattoo makes a sales pitch to him, mistaking him for a regular tourist. But Li’s plan is to take Jesus’ message to the “uPGs” (Unreached People Groups) and he has prepared for this journey all his life. He went to a Christian college so that he does not stray from the path, majored in health and exercise science, and trained as an emergency medical technician. Besides, he has taken his tetanus, hepatitis A and B, malaria and typhoid shots, and has had “wilderness training” in difficult stations to keep his stamina up. Li has also done his research well and knows that Mattoo is his best bet.

Mattoo’s own life had changed when he first visited the island as part of an Archaeological Survey of India (AnSI) team three decades before. He was a part of the first contact mission in North Sentinel – the untouched home of the extremely hostile Sentinelese tribe who are said to have been cut off from the world 30,000 years ago. Ever since, they have lived on their 8x8 km island all by themselves – “proud, isolated and in no need of contact”.

Mattoo became the face of this mission when they accepted a coconut from him, even though he felt a twinge of pain: “This first contact mission was no triumph – it was the beginning of the end for the Sentinelese race, and he was party to it.” The contact ended when, on one such mission, the Sentinelese squatted in a “defecation ritual” presenting their bare buttocks, “whose meaning was obvious in any civilisation, neolithic or otherwise”, writes Saraf.

But Li is confident that “God will protect” him even though the middleman who set up his visit and arranged for Mattoo’s presence on the trip reminds him cheekily: “But Coast Guard Hindu, not Christian… Money will protect, not God.”

Despite Mattoo’s warnings, Li lands on the hostile island and announces, “My name is Steven. I love you, and Jesus loves you.” And then he thinks to himself: “Now he will wait as long as he needs to. He will not hurry the Gospel. An hour or two will not matter to a people who have lived in sin for thirty thousand years.”

Even as Li is stranded on the island, Mattoo is beckoned to Delhi to take charge as scientific advisor in the newly floated Andaman Development Authority. The mission is to increase the inflow of tourists to the islands and to make them a popular destination like Hawaii. Mattoo is at his wit’s end when he hears the proposed “national integration” of the tribes. He tries to reason with the Authority, but his ideas are shot down, even by those whose intentions he had not doubted.

Saraf’s own research into the lives of the tribes is commendable, as is his portrayal of Mattoo’s melancholic life and his almost fatherly concern for the endangered tribes, especially the Sentinelese. The good dose of dark humour, such as when he refers to Li as “The Sentinelese Jesus” stings as also when Mattoo’s father dismisses his son’s research career confusing the Andaman tribes with the better-known Gonds.

Author Sujit Saraf (Courtesy Speaking Tiger)

Saraf brilliantly examines the idea of nationhood and citizenship, the plight of those living on the margins, almost invisibly, and how these minorities, tribals in this case, are manipulated and controlled by the developed world. He examines the idea of modernity and development, the imposition of mainstream ideas, the disruption of their unique cultures and traditions, and the utter disregard for their rights.

Saraf, a novelist and playwright who lives in San Jose, California, where he runs a software company, is the author of acclaimed books like The Peacock Throne (nominated for the Encore Award in London) and Harilal & Sons (winner of the Crossword Book Award for Indian Fiction, 2017).

Island is most definitely among my top favourite reads of the last year.

Lamat R Hasan is an independent journalist. She lives in New Delhi.