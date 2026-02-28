Review: The Essential Mir by Anisur Rahman

Since time immemorial, suffering, denoting lived anguish of colossal loss, has been the dominant metaphor and emotional register of poetry. Intriguingly, its stand-in expression in the Hindustani dard sets forth an intricate and endless process of splitting, upending, and fulfilment that simultaneously negotiates rejection, self-contempt, resignation, sensual longings, and assimilation. It articulates a complex, unarticulated, and tantalising nagging that lives within. Its cultural, emotional, and aesthetic dimensions, with semantic liberties, are sparklingly showcased by Mir Taqi Mir (1723-1830), often referred to as Khuda-e Sukhan (God of Poetry). His creative negotiations with the world conjure a lingering sense of cultivated incoherence and poignantly portray the elemental human predicament.

Mistakenly labelled the poet of 72 nashters or lancets – a reference to his couplets of which he wrote more than 13,000 – Mir’s deep truths, cloaked in casual levity, refuse consolation. His heart-wrenching shers create a self-inflicted metaphysics that upends and encompasses anguish, sorrow, disgust, grief, heartache, and spiritual elevation. His indomitable idiom, showcasing a vanishing world, resists commonplace English equivalents. No wonder then that despite the inventive efforts of Ralph Russell and Khurshid ul Islam (1968), Ahmad Ali (1973), SR Farouqi (2002), Vikram Seth (2004), Gopi Chand Narang (2018), and Ranjit Hoskote (2024) to make Mir accessible in English, he, unlike Ghalib and Iqbal, remains less known to the Anglophone world.

Now, it is the turn of a distinguished scholar and widely acclaimed translator, Anisur Rahman, to excavate and bring to light the ruminative world of Mir, which doesn’t quite resonate with readers unversed in Urdu or Hindi.

Selecting 200 couplets from the over 13000 verses scattered through six volumes of Mir’s oeuvre, produced between 1751 and 1808, in a language that draws on both the spoken idiom of Delhi and a vocabulary fully alive to every twist of cultural life is undoubtedly challenging. Rehman’s discerning selection retains the sonic texture in Urdu, Devanagari, and Roman scripts and offers a laconic yet insightful explanation of deceptively simple verses. In his own words, the book “addresses, the overwhelming desire of Mir’s diverse readers, spread across the world, to revisit him three centuries after his birth and rediscover his relevance to understanding the life, literature, and art of his times and their own, within a broader historical and literary context.”

The Essential Mir begins with a brief timeline of the poet’s life and provides an insightful overview of his well-known couplets. The left side of the page presents the couplet in Urdu, Devanagari, and Roman scripts, with an English translation and definitions of difficult words. The commentary, not restricted to a paraphrasing of the theme, appears on the facing page. Rahman is aware that elucidation, translation, transliteration, and annotation invariably entail loss; hence, he makes it a point to retain the reflexive tenor while approximating the meaning. His short, comprehensive commentaries on Mir’s most representative verse enriches the vast corpus of Indian literature in English translation, introducing him to a wider readership as a poet of inclusive human consciousness and unparalleled craftsmanship. Rahman underlines that Mir was essentially a poet of the people whose work echoes the lexical connotations, semantic structures and morphological implications of Hindavi, Hindi, Dehlavi, Gujari and Deccani in the grand hall of linguistic amalgamations and reverberations. Rahman, then, attempts to locate Mir within the larger, complex literary and social paradigms of the 18th century, which, surprisingly, find an echo in our contemporary lives. This 400-page anthology which maps the terrain of subtle connotations of Mir’s poetry also seeks to dispel the notion that he is predominantly a poet of pain and suffering. The truth is the poet transformed the idea of pain into a philosophical realisation that enriches life more than pleasure does.