Roxy Mathew Koll: “India is a hotbed for climate change”

I am based at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune. My work involves a lot of data and modelling. I sit in front of a computer connected to a supercomputer in my institute, which is one of the fastest supercomputers in the world. We collect climate-related data using different instruments and platforms such as balloons, ships and satellites. We compile it to understand the local, state-wise, nation-wise and global changes in climate. We also study how cyclones develop, how landslides and cloudbursts happen. Apart from the data we collect, there are climate models used for forecasting. All the physics, chemistry and a bit of biology of the earth system or the climate system is converted into codes using programming languages such as Fortran, C++, Python and some others. We put the data and the models together to understand the system and can forecast what extreme weather event is coming next and how the climate might change in the next 20 years or so.

Would it be accurate to say that your work is mostly predictive?

It is both diagnostic and predictive. Why did something happen? How did it happen? How much was the flood level? What contributed to it? Studying these questions tells us what precautions we can take. But we also need to be aware of the future, so we look at questions like: When the sea level rises, can we still have a literature festival on the beach?

Why did you choose to become a climate scientist?

Well, I was interested in nature to a large extent. And when I grew up, I used to read a lot of books. I was fascinated with Gerald Durrell’s books that were set on an island in Greece — My Family and Other Animals as well as Birds, Beasts and Relatives and The Garden of the Gods. Actually, I wanted to be a naturalist at first. But later while growing up, I got fascinated with Stephen Hawking, the universe, and astrophysics, so I wanted to pursue a career in astrophysics. But I could not find excellent venues for higher education in India at that time. Centres have come up now. About 25 years ago, things were quite different. I joined Cochin University in Kerala for a course in ocean physics instead of astrophysics. I understood that we know less about the ocean than about space. When I started studying ocean science in early 2000, climate change was not a buzzword. By the time I finished my PhD in ocean and atmospheric dynamics from Hokkaido University in Japan, climate change became a pressing issue. Whatever I studied started helping me understand the changes, the causes behind them, the mechanisms at work, and ways to quantify the changes so that we can take precautionary measures. This is how I got into studying climate change.

Scientific concepts are often difficult for people to grasp because of the way science is taught. Do you intend to write books to make climate science more accessible?

Yes! India is a hotbed for climate change. Almost every day, we have extreme weather events either in Kerala or somewhere in north India or elsewhere in South Asia. This has made me think of coming out with a book. I am in the preliminary stages of putting together my ideas and figuring out the structure. It will be for teenagers and adults. I have some students who are pursuing their undergraduate and master’s degrees. I get to know about the kind of books that youngsters read these days. They are buzzing with ideas. I want to cater to a wide audience. I need to decide whether it will be fiction or non-fiction though.

The impact of the climate crisis is felt most acutely by marginalized communities. What are your thoughts on devising locally relevant communication strategies and creating material that can address them in their own languages?

Yes, that is quite important. I think that partnering with the regional media has a major role to play so that the communication is in the regional language and also appropriate to the context. News about ice melting may not connect with people in the tropics or by the coast where they are more concerned about storms and tides. Scientists need to understand local impacts, and communication strategies must be tailored accordingly. Also, solutions to climate disasters often require local solutions rather than something prescribed by a national climate policy that is not in touch with local conditions and therefore may not work at all.

Activists and policymakers often see each other as adversaries and don’t like talking to each other. Where does the role of scientists come into the picture?

Scientists bring out the facts. They can point out how much the sea level is going to rise and which areas are prone to landslides. They don’t have to say that people need to move away and not build there. Their data is available for policymakers, activists and the general public. Sometimes, policymakers don’t take action but communities come together around a common area of concern. Due to their initiative, policymakers are compelled to take action.

The Parvati river in Kullu after a cloudburst in the Sainj valley in June 2025. “ India is a hotbed for climate change. Almost every day, we have extreme weather events either in Kerala or somewhere in north India or elsewhere in South Asia,” says Roxy Mathew Koll (PTI)

What is the role of citizen science networks in the climate crisis?

They are extremely important grassroots initiatives. The Meenachil River and Rain Monitoring Network in the Kottayam district of Kerala is a great example. The citizens measure and monitor rainfall to understand how much it might flood or how intense the water scarcity might be. Rain gauges are installed in various locations across the river basin to collect data, which then helps them take suitable precautionary measures. They also involve schools.

Please throw some light on the concept of “climate-equipped schools”.

This concept emerged from working with the Meenachil River and Rain Monitoring Network. Some schools are measuring rainfall, temperature, and so on. But I am envisioning schools where climate action can be taken up in a more comprehensive and long-term manner. White roofs can lower temperatures. Good ventilation, and building with materials that are suited to the local climate, also helps. Using solar panels, schools can generate energy from sunlight and also reduce their fossil fuel consumption and lower their carbon footprint. Schools like this can be models for other kinds of buildings, even residential complexes. Even when you build temporary structures, it is important to build in a way that ensures circulation of air to maintain a cooler temperature. Heat is a major problem in India. Water conservation and energy security are also important issues.

As a recipient of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, the highest recognition in the field of science, technology and innovation in India, how do you intend to take this work ahead?

It was overwhelming at first but I realise that this kind of appreciation is good because it will help me move ahead more confidently. I would like to develop the concept of climate-equipped schools further so that it can be taken up by any institution based on local requirements. The water that falls on the roof of the school can be used for groundwater recharging. School hours can be cut down in the peak heatwave season if you have the data. Also, things like waste management, composting and water recycling can be done in schools.

You mentioned that a nation of 1.4 billion like ours needs to look not only at challenges but opportunities arising from climate change. What did you have in mind?

Currently, India is transitioning from dependence on fossil fuel-based energy to more green and renewable energy resources. People want more cars and more buildings. These things require energy but we are not investing enough. I think that India can be the largest producer of innovative, energy-efficient solutions for South Asia and the larger Indo-Pacific region. But if we do not step up, some other countries will. Maybe China will.

Chintan Girish Modi is a journalist, educator and literary critic. He can be reached @chintanwriting on Instagram and X.