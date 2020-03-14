e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Books / The greatest ode to Lord Ram: Pavan K. Varma’s latest book contains some of the most succinct commentaries from The Ramcharitmanas

The greatest ode to Lord Ram: Pavan K. Varma’s latest book contains some of the most succinct commentaries from The Ramcharitmanas

Pavan K. Varma, author of the best-selling Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker, has selected some of the most evocative stanzas from Ramcharitmanas, offering a succinct commentary for each that capture the very core of the original in The Greatest Ode to Lord Ram: Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas; Selections & Commentaries.

books Updated: Mar 14, 2020 10:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Pavan K. Varma, author of the best-selling Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker, has selected some of the most evocative stanzas from Ramcharitmanas.
Pavan K. Varma, author of the best-selling Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker, has selected some of the most evocative stanzas from Ramcharitmanas.(@siyahijaipur/Instagram)
         

The Ramcharitmanas is undoubtedly one of the greatest lyrical compositions in Hindi literature. Writing in the 16th century, Tulsidas chose to pen verses in Awadhi rather than Sanskrit, thus breaking with the literary tradition, and, importantly, making Lord Ram more relatable to the lay person.

Pavan K. Varma, author of the best-selling Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker, has selected some of the most evocative stanzas from Ramcharitmanas, offering a succinct commentary for each that capture the very core of the original in The Greatest Ode to Lord Ram: Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas; Selections & Commentaries, published by Westland.

While centering the philosophical aspect of the Ramcharitmanas -- the immutability of the soul over the merely corporeal; the transience of worldly pleasures; and the placing of wisdom above knowledge -- the book describes a devoted son, a loving sibling, a committed lover, an ideal ruler and also a human, almost bereft of divinity. Indeed, Ram is a god and a man; he is comprehensible.

“Tulsidas’ seminal work employs a unique poetic linguistic tool that unravels even the most profound concepts with utmost simplicity, blending philosophy with breathtaking verse. Varma’s compelling new selection and commentary achieves this effect by combining the aesthetics, romance and imagery of the original work with the unadulterated spirituality that sparkles through the conduct of a great god,” the publisher said in a statement.

Pavan K. Varma is a writer-diplomat and now in politics, where he was till recently an MP in the Rajya Sabha. He was earlier advisor to the Chief Minister of Bihar, in the rank of a Cabinet minister.

He was Ambassador to several countries, and also Director of the Nehru Centre in London, official spokesperson of the MEA, and Press Secretary to the President of India. Author of over a dozen successful books, Pavan K. Varma was conferred an honorary doctoral degree for his contribution to the fields of diplomacy, literature, culture and aesthetics by the University of Indianapolis in 2005.

He was also conferred the Druk Thuksey, Bhutan’s highest civilian award, by the King of Bhutan in 2012. In 2018, on the instructions of the Shankaracharya of Sringeri, Varma was conferred an honorary doctorate by Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India fights back, 7 more patients cured of Covid-19
India fights back, 7 more patients cured of Covid-19
Yes Bank rescue plan comes into effect, withdrawal limit to end next week
Yes Bank rescue plan comes into effect, withdrawal limit to end next week
Fast-tracked and extensive testing key to coronavirus containment
Fast-tracked and extensive testing key to coronavirus containment
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Infosys vacates Bengaluru building after team member suspected of COVID-19
Infosys vacates Bengaluru building after team member suspected of COVID-19
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
Shaheen Bagh protest on despite health risk
Shaheen Bagh protest on despite health risk
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

Latest Books News