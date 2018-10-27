Top 10 Instagram handles to follow if you love quaint, beautiful book cafes
“Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are.” – Mason Cooley
You wake up every morning, go to work, finish work, come back home, sleep and repeat. There’s no method to this routine. It runs like clockwork and time passes us by. Then there are some things we add onto this routine and suddenly our mundane lives start having some meaning. It’s food for thought – everything we watch, read, listen to, the places we visit – all contribute to the larger story… what have we learnt along the way, through these experiences we’ve soaked in.
Instagram has fast risen to be the social media zone for everyone, sans exclusivity. Here, everyone feels at home either by sharing their own stories or reading someone else’s that they’re able to resonate it. Travel too, has found home here since it connects people from all over in search of something different to do, a new place to see, or plan your next holiday. It could be some part wishful thinking, but who’s complaining?!
We’ve put together a list of 10 Instagram handles you must follow if quaint, beautiful book cafes is something you love doing or would love to do in life:
Strand Book Store, NYC
Harvard Book Store, Harvard Square
Housing Works Bookstore, NYC
Serene Saturdays are not for Rolling Stones, especially when today's What Are You Reading? is Gathering Moss by Robin Wall Klimmerer, being read by Callan (bookstore volunteer, she/her) •photo by @astrofisch• "Learning to see mosses is more like listening than looking. A cursory glance will not do it. Starting to hear a faraway voice or catch a nuance in the quiet subtext of a conversation requires attentiveness, a filtering of all the noise, to catch the music. Mosses are not elevator music; they are the intertwined threads of a Beethoven quartet."--Robin Wall Klimmerer, Gathering Moss • • • • • • • • • #housingworks #housingworksbookstore #housingworksbookstorecafe #bookstore #bookstorenyc #books #endaids2020 #nycbookstore #housingworksbooks #bookstorevolunteer #currentlyreading #whatareyoureading #volunteer #gatheringmoss #gatheringmossquotes #robinwallkimmerer #wayr
Politics and Prose Bookstore, Washington
Unabridged Book Store, Chicago
Shakespeare and Co, Paris
Kitaab Khana, Mumbai
Being an independent bookstore in the #digitalage is not always easy but the look on our customer’s faces when they find their perfect read makes it totally worth it. We firmly believe that half the joy of buying books is in the browsing. Who can deny the frisson of excitement when we enter a bookstore and the smell of new books hits us. Looking up ratings online can never be compared to the heady feeling of searching among the shelves hoping to stumble upon our next favourite book. "Adding to cart" can never replace chatting with our dedicated #bibliophiles and getting personal recommendations. We believe that buying books is a sensory experience that cannot be replaced by clicking a few buttons on our screens. Drop by #kitabkhana to get your book fix this week. #OdeToABookstore #bookstorevsonline #bookishfeature #bookshopinstagram #kitabkhanamumbai #mumbaisfavourite #bookstore #bookshop #bookstoresofmumbai #readersparadise #comeexplore #discoverreading #livetoread #lovetoread #bookworm #bookstruck #bookgram #booklove #bookaddict #booknerd #bookgeek #mumbaibookstore
Tales On Moon Lane, London
We are thrilled to have won the regional round and we have now been shortlisted for two categories of The British Book Awards. A huge thank you to all of our customers and everyone who shows their support for us. It means such a lot to us. Grosenvor House Hotel here we come.#TOML #bookseller #britishbookindustryawards #childrensbooks #independentbookshop #grosvenorhotel #nibbies
Leaping Windows, Mumbai
Housmans Books, London
Book People, Texas
Pig is actually really excited it’s Monday, because that means it’s one day closer to our HOG WILD party! This Saturday 10/28 at 2 PM join us along with @everydayreading for an afternoon of arts and crafts, storytime, music and awesome giveaways— including a copy of @sandra_boynton’s new book, HOG WILD, on vinyl! Pig is looking forward to meeting y’all. 🐷 #atxevents #hogwild #kidlit #books #partytime #childrensmusic
Literati Book Store, NYC
