Top 10 Instagram handles to follow if you love quaint, beautiful book cafes

“Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are.” – Mason Cooley

You wake up every morning, go to work, finish work, come back home, sleep and repeat. There’s no method to this routine. It runs like clockwork and time passes us by. Then there are some things we add onto this routine and suddenly our mundane lives start having some meaning. It’s food for thought – everything we watch, read, listen to, the places we visit – all contribute to the larger story… what have we learnt along the way, through these experiences we’ve soaked in.

Instagram has fast risen to be the social media zone for everyone, sans exclusivity. Here, everyone feels at home either by sharing their own stories or reading someone else’s that they’re able to resonate it. Travel too, has found home here since it connects people from all over in search of something different to do, a new place to see, or plan your next holiday. It could be some part wishful thinking, but who’s complaining?!

We’ve put together a list of 10 Instagram handles you must follow if quaint, beautiful book cafes is something you love doing or would love to do in life:

Strand Book Store, NYC

Harvard Book Store, Harvard Square

Housing Works Bookstore, NYC

Politics and Prose Bookstore, Washington

Unabridged Book Store, Chicago

Shakespeare and Co, Paris

Kitaab Khana, Mumbai

Tales On Moon Lane, London

Leaping Windows, Mumbai

Housmans Books, London

Book People, Texas

Literati Book Store, NYC

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 15:14 IST