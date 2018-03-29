 Twitter has opinions about actor Sean Penn’s bizzare debut novel and they are hilarious | books | ht picks | Hindustan Times
Twitter has opinions about actor Sean Penn's bizzare debut novel and they are hilarious

Sean Penn’s first novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff – supposedly a Trump-era satire about an American entrepreneur and part-time assassin – has been blurbed by none other than Salman Rushdie.

Actor Sean Penn has written a novel titled Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, which released this week.
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor and activist Sean Penn has turned author with his first novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff. The book – supposedly a Trump-era satire – is about Bob Honey, an American entrepreneur and part-time assassin. It has been blurbed by none other than Salman Rushdie.

Whatever hopes you may have of finding a decent story between the covers are quickly murdered by the terrible book excerpts and reviews being shared on the social media. Forget about the plot, the characterisation or even his problematic politics, Penn’s diarrheal use of alliterations makes the book unreadable. Twitter has had a field day roasting the literary actor for his attempt at writing:

Here are some examples of what you may be in for while reading Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff:

Though one braveheart did try to look at the silver lining:

