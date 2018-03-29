Twitter has opinions about actor Sean Penn’s bizzare debut novel and they are hilarious

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor and activist Sean Penn has turned author with his first novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff. The book – supposedly a Trump-era satire – is about Bob Honey, an American entrepreneur and part-time assassin. It has been blurbed by none other than Salman Rushdie.

Whatever hopes you may have of finding a decent story between the covers are quickly murdered by the terrible book excerpts and reviews being shared on the social media. Forget about the plot, the characterisation or even his problematic politics, Penn’s diarrheal use of alliterations makes the book unreadable. Twitter has had a field day roasting the literary actor for his attempt at writing:

Here are some examples of what you may be in for while reading Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff:

Sean Penn's novel but as Exhibit 1 in a trial for murder of the English language. pic.twitter.com/8QCE7eClGp — Jon Hutson (@JonHutson) March 28, 2018

I think people are misunderstanding Sean Penn’s brilliant new novel. It is obviously a metaphorical work about how he, Sean Penn, is an awful writer. — FormerGregSamsa (@MJaMitchell) March 28, 2018

Wow, this Sean Penn novel-thing really reads like the collected clues left at various crime scenes by a tryhard Batman villain. — Scott Lynch (@scottlynch78) March 28, 2018

My goodness gracious the prose in Sean Penn's novel https://t.co/PDyLeD3FtK pic.twitter.com/H0veYhSWsG — Connor Wroe Southard (@ConnorSouthard) March 27, 2018

Oh my God, I've gotten to the part of Sean Penn's novel where he talks about the MeToo movement and it, well, it just has to be read to be believed. #fastandfurious7 pic.twitter.com/Spg7g9Ojns — Seamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) March 28, 2018

tfw you realize that Sean Penn’s single novel will outsell all of yours combined, despite not being written in English. https://t.co/oq4zguJP3A — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) March 28, 2018

This is what happens when a megalomaniac movie star thinks he can write a novel #SeanPenn pic.twitter.com/4c7nHKauB8 — Greg Fleming (@GregFleming4) March 28, 2018

Sean Penn writing his novel pic.twitter.com/1VmwW8zvwV — Debbie M (@heavenstobetsie) March 28, 2018

These are 100% real excerpts from Sean Penn's "novel"... This is the literary equivalent of sitting on the toilet with crippling diarrhea, furiously masturbating while maintaining constant eye contact with yourself in a mirror. pic.twitter.com/fpfo3ACSe5 — Not The Idiot (@BeingLiteronic) March 28, 2018

Remember when Joey uses a thesaurus to write a recommendation letter in Friends?

Reading the excerpts of this novel included in this article, I suspect #SeanPenn did the same when writing this book.



https://t.co/nHTRmFOGga — Claire Allan 🌹 (@ClaireAllan) March 28, 2018

Sean Penn’s novel reads like he’s never picked up a book before; like an alien who has been told to write a novel pic.twitter.com/YZ6fhHwqQS — Aguíar (@WordsByAguiar) March 28, 2018

Though one braveheart did try to look at the silver lining:

