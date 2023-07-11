Smile Dental & Implant Centre: Crafting Smiles with Digital Dentistry in Ecil, As Rao Nagar Hyderabad

Digital dentistry has revolutionized the field of dental care, offering advanced and precise treatment options for a wide range of dental issues. Smile Dental and Implant Centre is a leading dental care provider in Hyderabad renowned for its expertise in digital advanced dentistry. Their state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest dental technologies, allowing for a highly accurate diagnosis and treatment planning process. From dental implants to invisible braces treatment, This Dental Clinic's team of skilled dentists near me uses digital dentistry to provide exceptional and personalized care to each patient.

This Dental hospital near me is transforming the dental hospital industry with its advanced digital dentistry technologies. It is one of the reputed centers that is placed at the top position.

This clinic has been using advanced dental technologies to enhance treatment outcomes and improve patient experience. From 3D intraoral scanners to CAD/CAM technology, they offer a range of digital dentistry solutions that enable accurate diagnosis, precise treatment planning, and exceptional results.

3D Intraoral Scanner:

The 3D intraoral scanner is a cutting-edge technology that enables dentists to create high-resolution digital impressions of their patient's teeth, gums, and surrounding tissues. With the scanner's advanced technology, dentists can accurately measure and map the patient's dental anatomy. This makes it easier to plan and design customized orthodontic treatments like invisible braces.

Digital Impression in Fixed Teeth:

They use digital impression technology to take dental restorations to the next level. This technology uses a digital scanner to create a 3D model of the teeth and gums, which can be used to create a wide range of restorations, from crowns and bridges to inlays. Digital impressions are more accurate and efficient than traditional ones.

Digital X-ray and Intraoral Camera:

This clinic uses Digital X-ray technology which is a safer and more efficient way to diagnose dental issues. Digital X-rays use less radiation than traditional X-rays, and the images can be viewed instantly on a computer screen.

They are using Intraoral cameras and advanced dental technology. These cameras provide high-resolution images of the teeth and gums, making it easier to diagnose dental issues and plan treatments. These cameras are also used to educate patients about their dental health, giving them a better understanding of their oral care needs.

Dental Implants:

Dental implants are a popular tooth replacement option, and Dental hospitals offer digital implant planning and placement using a digital surgical guide. The guide ensures precise placement of the implant, leading to a more successful outcome. They also use digital impression technology during the prosthesis phase, ensuring a more accurate fit and more comfortable restoration.

Digital Smile Makeover:

Looking for the best dentist near me for Digital Smile Makeover? Smile Dental Clinic's digital smile dentist is a comprehensive transformation that can correct a wide range of dental issues. Using advanced dental technologies like the 3D intraoral scanner and CAD/CAM technology, our dental professionals can plan and design a customized treatment plan to address any dental issue.

CAD/CAM Technology in Teeth Preparation:

CAD/CAM technology is used to prepare teeth for restorations like crowns, bridges, and veneers. The technology uses computer-aided design and manufacturing to create restorations that are precise and accurate. CAD/CAM technology also reduces the need for multiple dental appointments, making it more convenient for patients.

Smile Dental & Implant Centre

At this dental clinic, digital dentistry is more than just advanced technology - it's a commitment to providing patients with the highest quality dental care possible. By leveraging the latest dental technologies, Our dental professionals can deliver more accurate diagnoses, more precise treatment planning, and more comfortable and efficient treatment experiences.

This dental Clinic is located in ECIL, As Rao Nagar Hyderabad is amongst the most reliable dental hospital. The clinic is easily accessible to nearby areas such as Saket, Ecil, As Rao Nagar, Kapra, Sainikpuri, Kushaiguda, Moulali, Yapral, Dammaiguda, Neredmet, safilguda,malkajgiri, Rampally, and Nagaram.

What makes this clinic unique is its team of top dentists who hold an MDS degree. The clinic is equipped with all the necessary tools, allowing for precise and accurate results. Patients can expect affordable dental care without sacrificing quality.

We offer a full range of dental services, including Dental Implants, Root Canal Treatment, Fixed Teeth, Dental Crowns, Bridges, Invisible Braces, Braces Treatment, Cosmetic Dental Treatments, Smile Makeovers, Gum Diseases, Wisdom teeth removal, Dental fillings, Smile designing, Laser flap surgery, Cosmetic teeth whitening, Teeth scaling,smile designing, Children’s dental issues and Emergency dental treatments.

Dr. Sudhakar Puli, MDS, is the Managing Director of Smile Dental & Implant Centre (+91- 7396529265). He is a renowned dental implantologist and brings his expertise to the clinic. His extensive knowledge and experience in the field of dentistry ensure that patients receive the highest level of care.

For more details visit the website https://smiledentalandimplantcentre.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.