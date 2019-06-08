5 exercises for low-on-energy days

That exercise is a mood-lifter is a well-known fact. Here are five moves to give you an endorphin high on days that feel especially slow...

Backstroke swimming: Swimming is a good exercise anyway, but backstroke is preferable as it forces the swimmer to slow down. It’s almost as good as floating on water.

Running/brisk walking: If you prefer running on the treadmill, keep the incline at one per cent. Run at a slow pace, keeping the speed between eight to 10km/hr. Alternatively, you can go for a brisk walk and keep your speed at 6.4km/hr.

Indoor cycling: Indoor cycling is yet another great way to work out your stress. Keep the intensity low but keep your peddling rate high for the right balance.

Cross-training with the right technique: Cross-training combats burnout woes, but most people mess up the technique of the cross-trainer by not keeping their heel down. Use your entire foot to push the pedal to do it right.

Rowing in the gym: Learn easy rowing on an indoor rower from a gym trainer, and practising it four to six times a week for 30-45 minutes will help reduce stress. Alternatively, walking up and down the stairs in a high-rise building will ease the mind.

Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

From HT Brunch, June 9, 2019

First Published: Jun 08, 2019