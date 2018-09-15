5 game-changing phones

Here’s a list of the most abused phrases in the world of tech marketing: breaking all the rules, innovation jaw dropper, next big thing, cutting edge, and game changer. And the most abused in the most abused list is of course game changer. It’s thrown around by every brand, for every phone, for every feature and every accessory. Most are not. Fortunately, some of them are. And recently, the intense competition in the Indian market has made the most unlikely brands stand up and be counted. To survive in the Indian market you don’t have to change the rules, you have to change the game itself. Here are five that did.

Honor Play

The Honor Play is a true gamer’s performance phone

Honor and its parent brand Huawei may well be the most active brand in the Indian market. Add another adjective to it. It’s also becoming the most aggressive. Prices are low, specs are high and the categorisation is spot on. Within a spate of excellent phones comes the Honor Play. Sleek, good-looking, huge 6.3-inch notch screen, outstanding specs, the flagship Kirin 970 processor, great AI cameras front and back, a 3750 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and then the major differentiator. It has GPU Turbo built in. Boosts any graphic intensive task like gaming and videos to the next level. And does it while remaining cool and composed. And it’s priced super low at a starter price of Rs 19,999. A true gamer’s performance phone, Honor hits this one right out of the park.

Vivo V11 Pro

The Vivo V11 Pro is the most good-looking phone in the market

If Vivo had a last name, then it should be innovation. It’s been running circles around other companies. Thinnest phone ever, in-display fingerprint scanner, pop up camera, fullview display and extra ordinary front cameras. And now with the V 11 pro it even gets its strategy game in order. It’s taken the best of all the innovations in its high-end phones, crammed the right ones into the V11 Pro and priced it just right. May well be the best-looking phone in the market right now. All glass 3D gradient design curved back, 6.4 inch full HD+ almost no notch tiny waterdrop Halo view screen, infra-red sensor light face unlock, Snapdragon processor, 6GB of RAM, dual cameras, 25 megapixel front camera and then the big one – an in display fingerprint scanner (Vivo continues to be the only brand in the world to have this) at a price point of Rs 25,990. The Vivo V11 Pro presses its fingers on all the right buttons.

RealMe 2

For an under 10K phone, Realme 2 crams in the features of all the big phones

Realme 1 took the market by storm. Realme 2 took that storm and turned it into a tsunami. Realme is apparently a breakaway company from Oppo and seems to be on the path of pure war in taking on Xiaomi and all others, and taking no prisoners. For an under 10K phone it crams in all the big ones. Absolutely stunning all glass back prism effect design, a big 6.2-inch notch screen, Snapdragon processor, excellent dual cameras, 4 GB RAM, fingerprint scanner and absolutely outstanding battery of 4230 mAh. And then they priced the base model at Rs 8,990. This phone looks like a premium phone selling at an economy price. If an under 10K phone is on your wish list, then there is no better option than the Realme 2.

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro makes all the 20K phones look nervous

Oppo is the other company that’s got itself a new last name for super innovation. The F9 Pro is proof enough. Super premium looks with a 3D glass galaxy prism back design, 6.3-inch super bright new waterdrop style notch screen, VOOC flash charging gives you two hours of talk time in five minutes of charging, five-layer voltage protection, the super awesome super intelligent Mediatek Helio P60 chipset plus great cameras, 6 GB RAM and a price of Rs 23,990. Oppo makes all phones around 20K look decidedly nervous.

Poco F1

The Poco F1 has a 400mAh battery with quick charge

This smartphone changes everything! Some Hindi bloggers even called it ‘bharat ke itihas mein sab se bada dhamaka’. There used to be flagship killers. The Poco F1 is a flagship killer killer. This is a Xiaomi sub brand and it’s designed for destruction. Snapdragon 845 processor, liquid cooling technology, Kevlar fibreglass back, 6.18-inch FHD+ screen, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, great optics and a 4000mAH battery with quick charge. Prices start around 20K. As I said, an absolute flagship at an absolutely non-flagship price. One Plus, you should be afraid, very afraid.

There it is then. Five phones that change the game of phones. Watch out though. The game has just begun. There are major launches expected in the next few days. The game and all its rules are about to be changed once again.

Rajiv Makhni is managing editor, Technology, NDTV, and the anchor of Gadget Guru, Cell Guru and Newsnet 3

Techilicious appears every fortnight

From HT Brunch, September 16 , 2018

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 20:11 IST