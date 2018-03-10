5 new shows to add to your binge-watch list

1. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The show everyone’s talking about! This show is based on the murder of fashion supremo Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan with an all-star cast of Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace, Ricky Martin as his lover Antonio D’Amico and Penelope Cruz as his sister Donatella. With plenty of sex, violence and fashion – what’s not to love about this?

Watch on: FX

2. The Alienist

Based on the famed novel by Caleb Carr, this psychological thriller is set in 1896. Dr Laszlo Kreizler, a criminal psychologist (aka ‘alienist’) along with a newspaper illustrator is secretly called upon by the police commissioner to investigate a string of gruesome murders in New York City.

Watch on: TNT

3. Ugly Delicious

Momofuku’s award-winning chef David Chang travels the world with a host of friends, food writers and celebrities to break down age-old food myths. With eight episodes that focus on the evolution of pizza, barbeque, fried chicken etc., this show is an appetiser!

Watch on: Netflix

4. Waco

What really happened in the 51-day standoff between the FBI and David Koresh’s religious faction in Waco, Texas, in 1993 that culminated in a mass fatal showdown? Now, the truth can be known from eyewitness accounts in this show.

Watch on: Paramount Pictures

5. Sharp Objects

Hollywood star Amy Adams stars in the upcoming miniseries based on Gillian Flynn’s book of the same name. The show centres around a crime reporter just out of a psychiatric hospital who is forced to confront personal demons when investigating the violent murder of two girls in her hometown.

Watch on: HBO

From HT Brunch, March 11, 2018

