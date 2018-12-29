Amaal Mallik on rumours, his favourite side of the bed and pick-up lines...

All about Amaal Date of birth: June 16, 1991

Sun Sign: Gemini

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/college: Jamnabai Narsee School/ NM College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai

First break: A jingle I composed for Kailash Surendranath, the first man who believed in me as a musician

One web series you are currently binge watching right now…?

Lie To Me.

What’s the one classic you wish you could have sung?

I wouldn’t want to sing any classic till I can do justice to it. But a classic that I love and I always perform is Hoshwalon Ko Khabar by Jagjit Singh.

One international singer you wish to collaborate with and why…?

Anne Marie. She is incredible.

Do you remember the first time you saw a recording studio?

I was just four years old, and I was amazed to see 30 musicians together, reading from a certain manuscript!

What’s the most bizarre thing a fan has done for you?

A fan cut their hand because I didn’t reply. I was shocked!

One song you wish someone sang for you..?

Lag Ja Gale.

If you had to spend 24 hours without your phone, what would you do?

I actually spend 24 hours without my phone, I hate being on the phone!

One rumour you wish to start about yourself?

That I’m a good dancer.

And what’s the funniest rumour you’ve ever heard about yourself..?

I’m 42 years old and I’m actually Anu Malik and Daboo Malik’s youngest brother. Whereas in reality I am 27!

Amaal’s Favourites Movie: Deadpool (2016)

Author/book: Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer

Holiday destination: New Zealand

Actress: Penelope Cruz

Social media platform: Instagram

Fashion designer: Salvatore Ferragamo

What’s the cheesiest pick up line a girl has used on you..?

You smell like trash, can I take you out?

What was the last thing you googled…? (Be honest!)

Why is my iMac so slow.

Favourite side of the bed…?

Centre.

From HT Brunch, December 30, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 22:00 IST