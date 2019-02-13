Artists Vasundhara and Rameshwar Broota prove no one’s ever too old for a fairytale!
Vasundhara stood by Rameshwar when his marriage was falling apart and married him despite family oppositionbrunch Updated: Feb 13, 2019 20:52 IST
Vasundhara joined Delhi art institution Triveni in the 1990s, where Rameshwar was a teacher. When Rameshwar’s marriage began falling apart, Vasundhara started helping him out, and simply being there for him.
“He was very fragile at that time, both physically and mentally,” says Vasundhara. “I wanted to take care of him.”
“[When his previous marriage ended], he was very fragile both physically and mentally. I wanted to take care of him.” – Vasundhara Broota
Soon, they decided to marry despite Vasundhara’s family’s reservations. “I felt sure about it,” says Vasundhara. “And we have proved everyone wrong. If the bonding is strong and your core values are the same, you can pass through any problem smoothly.”
Adds Rameshwar, “She is very open and outgoing, while I’m more reserved, but we have a great understanding.”
Love, hate, tolerate
Vasundhara: He is warm-hearted and genuine. But he sleeps so late!
Rameshwar: She is very straightforward and transparent. There’s nothing to hate about her.
Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter
From HT Brunch, February 10, 2019
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Feb 13, 2019 20:52 IST