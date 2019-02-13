Artists Vasundhara and Rameshwar Broota prove no one’s ever too old for a fairytale!

Vasundhara joined Delhi art institution Triveni in the 1990s, where Rameshwar was a teacher. When Rameshwar’s marriage began falling apart, Vasundhara started helping him out, and simply being there for him.

“He was very fragile at that time, both physically and mentally,” says Vasundhara. “I wanted to take care of him.”

Soon, they decided to marry despite Vasundhara’s family’s reservations. “I felt sure about it,” says Vasundhara. “And we have proved everyone wrong. If the bonding is strong and your core values are the same, you can pass through any problem smoothly.”

Adds Rameshwar, “She is very open and outgoing, while I’m more reserved, but we have a great understanding.”

Love, hate, tolerate

Vasundhara: He is warm-hearted and genuine. But he sleeps so late!

Rameshwar: She is very straightforward and transparent. There’s nothing to hate about her.

