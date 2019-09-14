e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 14, 2019

As long as a comedian is funny, who cares about what the topic might be?...Sorabh Pant writes

The stand-up comic points out that most people come to a comedy show to forget about the problems

brunch Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:08 IST
Sorabh Pant
Sorabh Pant
Hindustan Times
Sorabh Pant defends laugh-a-minute comedy and says he is a fan of comedy first
Sorabh Pant defends laugh-a-minute comedy and says he is a fan of comedy first
         

A joke is a joke. The genre of comedy doesn’t really matter. My favourite comedians span the genres. Whether they’re over the top, deadpan, anecdotal, whether they talk about their families, their lives or the government, as long as they’re funny, who cares what the topic might be? Someone’s POV – be it social, political or whatever – can sometimes dictate whether you like them or not.

Right now there is such an explosion of politics that I would understand if an audience thinks: just tell me about oranges or birds or your travel to Dubai. You can’t blame them. It’s too much

I started my career with political comedy – whether on TV, which no one watched, or on stage, which people reluctantly watched – way back in 2007. It’s been 12 years. I’ve reached a saturation point now. But that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy comedians that are political, whichever side they are on.The jokes I’m writing now are generic and silly and fun. But, that’s a personal decision.

Right now there is such an explosion of politics that I would understand if an audience thinks: just tell me about oranges or birds or your travel to Dubai. You can’t blame them. It’s too much. Maybe you want to come to a comedy show to forget.

But my favourite comedians are across all genres: Bill Burr, Brian Regan, Varun Grover, Michelle Wolf, James Acaster, Dave Chappelle, Stewart Lee, Maria Bamford.

Before being a comedian, I’m a fan of comedy. I love most comedians. I love talking to them, hanging out with them, listening to them and seeing what they’re thinking. I just like jokes, so keep telling me whatever you want.

Author bio: Sorabh Pant is a stand-up comedian and writer who has opened for many international comedians like Wayne Brady and has founded East India Comedy, a comedy troupe

Counterpoint: Comedy as dissent is going to be our last safety valve...Varun Grover writes

From HT Brunch, Sept 15, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 22:01 IST

tags
trending topics
BJPRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanHindi DiwasIndia vs South AfricaVirat KohliRohit SharmaSonia GandhiWhatsAppLondon Fashion Week 2020Arvind KejriwalOdd-even 3.0
Top News
latest news
top brunch news
don't miss