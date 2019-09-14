As long as a comedian is funny, who cares about what the topic might be?...Sorabh Pant writes

brunch

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:08 IST

A joke is a joke. The genre of comedy doesn’t really matter. My favourite comedians span the genres. Whether they’re over the top, deadpan, anecdotal, whether they talk about their families, their lives or the government, as long as they’re funny, who cares what the topic might be? Someone’s POV – be it social, political or whatever – can sometimes dictate whether you like them or not.

Right now there is such an explosion of politics that I would understand if an audience thinks: just tell me about oranges or birds or your travel to Dubai. You can’t blame them. It’s too much

I started my career with political comedy – whether on TV, which no one watched, or on stage, which people reluctantly watched – way back in 2007. It’s been 12 years. I’ve reached a saturation point now. But that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy comedians that are political, whichever side they are on.The jokes I’m writing now are generic and silly and fun. But, that’s a personal decision.

Right now there is such an explosion of politics that I would understand if an audience thinks: just tell me about oranges or birds or your travel to Dubai. You can’t blame them. It’s too much. Maybe you want to come to a comedy show to forget.

But my favourite comedians are across all genres: Bill Burr, Brian Regan, Varun Grover, Michelle Wolf, James Acaster, Dave Chappelle, Stewart Lee, Maria Bamford.

Before being a comedian, I’m a fan of comedy. I love most comedians. I love talking to them, hanging out with them, listening to them and seeing what they’re thinking. I just like jokes, so keep telling me whatever you want.

Author bio: Sorabh Pant is a stand-up comedian and writer who has opened for many international comedians like Wayne Brady and has founded East India Comedy, a comedy troupe

Counterpoint: Comedy as dissent is going to be our last safety valve...Varun Grover writes

From HT Brunch, Sept 15, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 22:01 IST