CelebsPick: 5 fashion commentators to follow

Updated: Aug 24, 2019

1. David Abraham

By bringing textiles to the forefront, David has changed the industry with his signature minimalism

“David’s knowledge is unparalleled. An accomplished designer himself, he has an in-depth insight of our industry for many decades. His articles are well-researched, unbiased and very articulate.” —Payal Pratap

2. Holly Shackleton

Recently appointed as the editor-in-chief of Vogue International

“Holly has an ageless sense of humour. In one interview, she called Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, the antithesis of French fashion! In another, she said Scarlett Johansson has a ‘deviously dry sense of humour’. After starting to lead Vogue Int’l, she continues to keep hitting the pulse of the theme.”—Gaurav Gupta

3. Imran Amed

A management consultant-turned-blogger who turned his blog into a multi-million dollar venture

“Imran’s Business of Fashion has come a long way from the blog he started. He is a visionary. BoF gives accurate information on the business of the industry, which is relevant for people and designers.”—Rimzim Dadu

4. Robin Givhan

Won the Pulitzer Prize for criticism in fashion in 2006

“Robin’s work goes beyond what is shown on the runways by designers. She’s known for never being afraid to take a stand, even when she called Hillary Clinton an unexpected inspiration for spring fashion in one of her writings.” —David Abraham

5. Suzy Menkes

Caused a stir in the ’90s by declaring that Chanel’s iconic bag was ‘over’ among other sharp critiques

“Suzy’s understanding of global fashion is immense. Her experience gives us an insight to the changing face of this world. She writes objective, well-informed stories like the The Circus of Fashion, which pointed out the frivolity of fashion bloggers.”—Harmeet Bajaj

From HT Brunch, August 25, 2019

First Published: Aug 24, 2019