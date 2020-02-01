CelebsPick: 5 singers pick their most hilariously misheard lyrics ever!

brunch

To his coy mistress

Sona Mohapatra: “Much to the amusement of my two giggling sisters who refused to correct me for years, so they could make fun of me, I used to sing this song very confidently ‘Main shayar to nahin, magar aye Jasseeee...’. I hadn’t seen the film but imagined a lover was singing to his beloved called ‘Jasseeee’. I discovered the real lyrics about five years ago when I finally saw the film Bobby. ”

Elephant ears

Kavita Seth: “‘Aye, kya bolti tu, sun, suna, haathi ka anda la’. Kaafi samay tak yahi gaate rahe (That’s how I kept singing the song for a long time). It was only later that I got to know it is ‘Aati kya Khandala!’ [from Ghulam]”

Tummy trouble

Jubin Nautiyal:“While the real lyrics of Backstreet Boys’ I Want it that Way go ‘Tell me why, ain’t nothin’ but a heartache’, I figured that what I was hearing could not be correct – ‘Tummy ain’t nothing but a fart again’. After I corrected myself, I had a good laugh with my friends, and I always get reminded of what I thought the lyrics were, whenever I hear the song.”

Tough love

Shilpa Rao:“This song used to be my friend Sheetal’s ringtone and I really liked it. I asked her what is this ‘dolami dolami’ and that’s when she corrected me and told me that it’s ‘do love me, do love me, do’, Summertime Magic by Childish Gambino and I love that song now!”

Sweat-er it out!

Kailash Kher: “When I first heard the song I was like ‘Wow, people can use such words as lyrics in fun songs too?’. ‘Banno tera sweater….’ [from Queen] I didn’t know what film it was from or who the singer was. And then one day my team corrected me that it’s swagger not sweater. And I had no clue as to what does swag or swagger mean for a long time, and thought it was sweater.”

From HT Brunch, February 2, 2020

