e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Brunch / CelebsPick: 5 singers pick their most hilariously misheard lyrics ever!

CelebsPick: 5 singers pick their most hilariously misheard lyrics ever!

So you thought you are the only one? Even our singers have got it wrong at times!

brunch Updated: Feb 01, 2020 22:41 IST
Dhara Vora Sabhnani
Dhara Vora Sabhnani
Hindustan Times
(Clockwise from top left)Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Kavita Seth, Sona Mohapatra and Jubin Nautiyal pick song lyrics they has their own versions of!
(Clockwise from top left)Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Kavita Seth, Sona Mohapatra and Jubin Nautiyal pick song lyrics they has their own versions of!
         

To his coy mistress

Hindustantimes

Sona Mohapatra: “Much to the amusement of my two giggling sisters who refused to correct me for years, so they could make fun of me, I used to sing this song very confidently ‘Main shayar to nahin, magar aye Jasseeee...’. I hadn’t seen the film but imagined a lover was singing to his beloved called ‘Jasseeee’. I discovered the real lyrics about five years ago when I finally saw the film Bobby. ”

Elephant ears

Hindustantimes

Kavita Seth: “‘Aye, kya bolti tu, sun, suna, haathi ka anda la’. Kaafi samay tak yahi gaate rahe (That’s how I kept singing the song for a long time). It was only later that I got to know it is ‘Aati kya Khandala!’ [from Ghulam]”

Tummy trouble

Hindustantimes

Jubin Nautiyal:“While the real lyrics of Backstreet Boys’ I Want it that Way go ‘Tell me why, ain’t nothin’ but a heartache’, I figured that what I was hearing could not be correct – ‘Tummy ain’t nothing but a fart again’. After I corrected myself, I had a good laugh with my friends, and I always get reminded of what I thought the lyrics were, whenever I hear the song.”

Tough love

Hindustantimes

Shilpa Rao:“This song used to be my friend Sheetal’s ringtone and I really liked it. I asked her what is this ‘dolami dolami’ and that’s when she corrected me and told me that it’s ‘do love me, do love me, do’, Summertime Magic by Childish Gambino and I love that song now!”

Sweat-er it out!

Hindustantimes

Kailash Kher: “When I first heard the song I was like ‘Wow, people can use such words as lyrics in fun songs too?’. ‘Banno tera sweater….’ [from Queen] I didn’t know what film it was from or who the singer was. And then one day my team corrected me that it’s swagger not sweater. And I had no clue as to what does swag or swagger mean for a long time, and thought it was sweater.”

From HT Brunch, February 2, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

top brunch news