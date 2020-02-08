e-paper
CelebsPick: 5 television star reveal their dream web series character!

CelebsPick: 5 television star reveal their dream web series character!

Top television actors pick one character from a recent web series that they would have loved to sink their teeth into

brunch Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:19 IST

Hindustan Times
Actors Vivan Bhathena, Vivian Dsena, Shashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani and Debina Bonnerjee pick their dream roles from a web series
Actors Vivan Bhathena, Vivian Dsena, Shashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani and Debina Bonnerjee pick their dream roles from a web series
         

Khal of the matter

Vivan Bhathena picks... Khal Drogo from The Game of Thrones

Hindustantimes

“I’d have loved to play Jason Mamoa’s character, Khal Drogo, in The Game of Thrones. Having played the anti-hero, I could have added additional nuance to this character. And as a fitness enthusiast, I’d love to match or aim to improve on the fantastic shape Jason was in. Finally, I’d incorporate a hint of humour to add another dimension to the role.”

Hail Lucifer!

Vivian Dsena picks ...Lucifer from Lucifer

Hindustantimes

“I would like to do an Indianised version of Lucifer minus the bold part. I love the complexities and the way he handles the story and situation, and his spontaneity. I would interpret it my way and follow the director’s vision.”

Man of the moment

Shashank Vyas picks ...Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man

Hindustantimes

“I might be a bit young for the role of Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man, but I loved how the character was written. If I’d play the role, I’d ask the makers to try to be more asking and would have an emotional confrontation too.”

No child’s play

Arjun Bijlani picks ...Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur

Hindustantimes

“I loved Mirzapur and the role Ali Fazal played, which was that of gangster Guddu Pandit. It was deep and intense. I would do it my way. My interpretation would be different. I would love to add my own style and sensibilities to it.”

Mother of dragons!

Debina Bonnerjee picks... Daenerys Targaryen in The Game of Thrones

Hindustantimes

“I would love to play Daenerys Targaryen from The Game of Thrones. I feel that is the kind of character that suits me. I can be a fighter who has gone through a lot of ups and downs and has a lot of fire. The way that she is vulnerable and determined, getting to fly on a dragon on screen or ride a horse – there are so many shades in one character that I would have loved to play.”

From HT Brunch, February 9, 2020

