CelebsPick: Love story in a song!

Every love story has that one special song. We get one half of five celebrity couples to share theirs

Mar 14, 2020
Dhara Vora Sabhnani
Dhara Vora Sabhnani
Hindustan Times
         

What Am I Living For?

Shane Peacock, fashion designer

Falguni and Shane Peacock have been married for 19 years
Falguni and Shane Peacock have been married for 19 years

What Am I Living For by Van Morrison was my father’s song. It then became a family song, and is now the special song of my wife Falguni and me. It’s a very emotional song, and whenever it plays, Falguni and I connect instantly. I also used to sing and play it on the guitar to Nian (our daughter).”

Ishq Bulaava

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, television actor

Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya have been married for 3.8 years
Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya have been married for 3.8 years

Ishq Bulaava (from Hasee Toh Phasee, 2014) is our special song. When we, my husband actor Vivek Dahiya and I, started meeting, going on long drives and exploring our relationship, this song was very popular and would play on the radio often. Vivek would always try to make me laugh, and it’s a very special song from those days.”

Strangers in the Night

Mini Mathur, actor and TV host

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan have been married for 22 years
Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan have been married for 22 years

Strangers in the Night by Frank Sinatra, because it was playing in the background when my husband and director, Kabir (Khan), asked me to marry him. We were dancing to this song at his home in Delhi 24 years ago, really young and idealistic.”

Aji Rooth Kar Ab Kahaan Jaaiyega

Sunali Rathod, singer

Sunali and Roopkumar Rathod have been married for 28 years
Sunali and Roopkumar Rathod have been married for 28 years

“There are millions of songs from different genres and languages that we as a couple (singer Roopkumar Rathod) love listening to. While dating, our main agenda would be to drive around and head out of town with boxes full of CDs and cassettes. There is this one song from the film Arzoo (1965), Aji Rooth Kar Ab Kahaan Jaaiyega, which we both loved.”

Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar

Atul Dodiya, artist

Anju and Atul Dodiya have been married for 33 years
Anju and Atul Dodiya have been married for 33 years

“Anju, my wife and artist, and I are big fans of Hindi film songs from the ’50s and ’60s. But one song which we both love is Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar from Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963). Normally romantic songs were shot in a garden or around trees, but this was shot in Qutub Minar, Dev Anand expressing his love to Nutan for the first time.”

From HT Brunch, March 15, 2020

