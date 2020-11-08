e-paper
Home / Brunch / Chef Prateek Sadhu: For avocado lovers only!

Chef Prateek Sadhu: For avocado lovers only!

The award-winning chef on an avo recipe with a twist

brunch Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 08:10 IST
Prateek Sadhu
Hindustan Times
Chef Prateek Sadhu gives avocado recipes that you can try at home
Mad about avo

Give me an idea to do something with avocado that I’ve not heard of before.

—Sanjukta B, via email

The good thing about your avocado obsession is that they’re fairly versatile—can be used in appetizers, mains and desserts, too.

How about an avocado pancake? All you need is some buttermilk, avocado, cayenne pepper (chilli powder will also do), flour and salt to make the batter. Whisk well, till it forms a smooth batter. Cook it like a pancake on the non-stick pan. You can stuff the pancake with some eggs, ham and cheese or with whatever you got in your fridge.

Or make them jacket potato style. Once you scoop out the seed, spoon in some sauteed mushrooms, or black beans, or veggies of your choice, top it with mozzarella, and bake it for a few minutes. Top it with fresh herbs or salsa before you serve. Be creative!

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, November 8, 2020

