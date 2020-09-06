Daily dilemmas: Charity begins at home!

brunch

TRUTH BE TOLD

Q. My family recently went through the Covid cycle. I want to talk about it, but my parents do not: they feel there’s a stigma attached. How do I clear their heads?

-Julie Deb, Gurugram

You want to remove the stigma, but dialogue and understanding must start at home. If you talked to your parents and it didn’t work, try again, but this time substantiate your case with instances where the fear led to ignorance and perhaps an escalation of Covid cases. Empathy is an amazing emotion. Please try explaining that you might be opening the doors of understanding for many people. Also, try telling them that this happened to you for a reason: to eradicate the stigma associated with it. If they agree, please don’t wear sunglasses and a cape. You can feel like a superhero, but not necessarily look like one :)

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana straight-speaking has inspired many

