e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Diwali hacks, drools, and a touch of Purple in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:15 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

WATCH

Spruce up your home this Diwali by learning to reuse kitchen utensils from this DIY Household Hacks video!

 

TAP

For some of the most droolworthy posts scroll through @foodiecouple_parvan (read Parth and Vandana)

 

FOLLOW

Let the good vibes rule! Check out @KensingtonRoyal, the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation

 

From HT Brunch, October 27, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 00:14 IST

tags
top news
6 CRPF personnel hurt in Srinagar grenade attack
6 CRPF personnel hurt in Srinagar grenade attack
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips down further as rescuers race against time
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips down further as rescuers race against time
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Ravi Shastri has his say on World Test Championship points system
Ravi Shastri has his say on World Test Championship points system
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

top brunch news