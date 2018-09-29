Everything you wanted to know about Apple’s new products but were afraid to ask

Apple’s event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, was all about announcing new products and answering all the questions that have been brewing in consumers’ minds. But this event raised far more new questions. Here are the answers to every question in your mind

Are the new iPhones any good?

If you’re an Apple fan or deeply embedded in the iOS world, then these new phones are God’s gift. If you’re not, then these are just new phones from Apple. The truth lies somewhere in between. These are great, do enough to shift the feature and new specs balance forward, but don’t have any jaw-dropping innovations.

Why isn’t Apple doing any jaw-dropping innovation anymore?

They are, but Apple needs to play a balancing act. Their largest markets continue to be the Americas, Europe and the UK, which reject too many new features or dramatic changes.

If I have the iPhone X, should I buy the new iPhone Xs?

The iPhone Xs is pretty much the same as the iPhone X with a better processor

Nope! It’s pretty much the same phone with a better processor and better optics on the camera. But if you’re on any phone other than the iPhone X, then there’s enough to justify buying the iPhone Xs.

From the three new iPhones, which one should I buy?

Anyone on an iOS device but not on an iPhone X should buy the Xs. My personal choice would be the Xs Max. Stunning screen, huge at 6.5 inches. Better battery life too. The iPhone XR is an interesting device too. It’s an LCD screen, thus not as good as the OLED screens on the Xs, but still very good. Plus, it’s a bigger screen than the Xs at 6.1 inches. Also, the only one camera at the back problem has been taken care of with clever software. And for a much lower price, the XR is a very good looking phone with some six stunning colours.

Aren’t the prices for the new phone insane? A phone for Rs 1,50,000?

Well, yes and no. In a market like India where every new phone released breaks price and feature barriers, these prices sound insane. And with Samsung becoming more aggressive with better prices for their Note and S series, these prices sound like too much. But the price point of previous iPhones has been maintained. Plus you don’t need the 512 GB version. The 256 GB is the sweet spot. With no down payment, no interest offer, the sticker shock may well be contained.

Why didn’t Apple release a much cheaper iPhone for countries like India, to get back market share?

Apple couldn’t have done it at an event like this where it’s all about carrying forward the premium of the Apple iPhone legacy.

The new Apple Watch Series 4 will come to India this year

Won’t there be an iPhone 9? Is that series dead?

With the iPhone XR coming in, most people have predicted the end of the other series. I don’t think that’s how it’ll play out. The new cheaper version of the iPhone series will carry that legacy forward.

Will the Dual SIM with eSIM work in India?

Yes, it will and hopefully even Vodafone will offer an eSIM. And this new feature could well become a new world standard as eSIM could literally change things.

Will they release the Dual Physical SIM iPhone in India?

Nope. Only in China.

Will the new Apple Watch Series 4 come to India?

Yes, it will. Just the ECG feature on it makes it the most innovative product to be released in 2018. An FDA approved, medical grade ECG on your wrist! Path breaking, and could save millions of lives.

Post all your other questions to me on Twitter and let’s keep this conversation alive there.

Rajiv Makhni is managing editor, Technology, NDTV, and the anchor of Gadget Guru, Cell Guru and Newsnet 3

Techilicious appears every fortnight

From HT Brunch, September 30 , 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 21:07 IST