Fit and fine: Smart resolutions for the new year

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 21:43 IST

Its that time of the year, when we are busy holidaying or partying and also making new year resolutions. It is no coincidence that the month of January sees the maximum number of gym membership sign ups but by the time its March, most people have stopped going to the gym. This cycle repeats every year. So, what if I give you goals which you can aim for and thus break this pattern!

SMART Goals/resolutions

If you look at the sub heading, a part of it is in caps. There is a reason for it and I shall get to it in a minute. Most people make goals which are very vague and ill defined. I have heard people say, I want to get in shape (round is a shape too), I want to be strong (how strong is strong) etc. I prefer to use the acronym SMART when defining goals for my trainees.

If you have to drastically alter your life to attain a goal, then it is probably not a realistic goal ( Shutterstock )

S - specific : Examples of specific goals would be - lose 10 kgs of fat, add 20 kgs to my squat, run 10 km in 50 minutes etc.

M – measurable: Goals should have numbers attached to them like 20 kgs of fat, 100 push ups etc.

A - achievable : It’s pointless to have goals which can’t be achieved. Goals like, I want to get in to the boxing ring and beat Mike Tyson or something I am asked all the time, is it possible to lose 20 kgs in a month?

R – realistic: Is the goal relevant and realistic to your life. If you have to drastically alter your life to attain a goal, then it is probably not a realistic goal.

T – time bound: This is a good way to create an urgency and lead to increased focus on achieving the goal.

Fitness resolutions for the year 2020

•I shall go to the gym 5 times a week.

•I shall lift three times week and do cardio twice a week.

•I shall eliminate junk food from my diet.

•I shall increase the intake of quality protein in my daily diet – at least 1.5 gm per kg of body weight.

•I shall drink 8-10 glasses of water every day.

•I shall get 7-8 hours sleep at night.

The above goals are for those who are just starting their fitness journey. But for the others who have been training in the gym for some time, they should aim for:

Bench press helps to improve upper body strength ( Shutterstock )

•Bench press their bodyweight - 15 repetitions.

•Squat their bodyweight -15 repetitions

•Chin up - 15 repetitions

•Deadlift 1.25 times their bodyweight -15 repetitions

The numbers may not be very impressive but I have seen most people try to add weight to bar and their technique breaks down.

For the runners:

Aim to improve your running in terms of distance and time ( Shutterstock )

•Run 5 km in 27 minutes

•Run 10 km in 60 minutes

•Run half marathon (21 km) in 2 hour 10 minutes.

So there you are. Go out and start your fitness journey!

Author bio: Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

From HT Brunch, December 29, 2019

