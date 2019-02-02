Five designers on how memes are leading fashion’s digital future

1. @stressedstylist for a stylist’s occupational hazards

“This account makes fun of all the crazy situations stylists find themselves in. As someone who’s a part of the industry, there are a lot of inside jokes that make me realise that I am not the only one!”

– Rishi Raj, stylist

2. @badgalriri for her hysterical Met Gala moments

“Rihanna’s Guo Pei gown, which was compared to an omelette, a pancake and a pizza outdid all her looks for me. I thought the memes on her gown were quite hilarious.”

– Nachiket Barve, fashion designer

3. @dietprada for their copycat call-outs

“From Melania Trump googling Michelle Obama’s Balenciaga boots to calling out the biggest luxury brands copying from indie labels, Diet Prada’s work is commendable and entertaining.”

– Eshaa Amiin, stylist

4. @gucci for its tongue-in- cheek collaborations

“With his meme project, Alessandro Michele (creative director at Gucci) gave a creative platform to new-age artists and became an instant hit!”

– Karan Torani, fashion designer

5. @freddiemade for Meryl Streep’s instafashion

“British designer Freddie Smithson’s account has made fashion accessible for everyone with its humorous memes. My favourite is the one with Meryl Streep in streetwear.”

– Rina Singh, fashion designer

