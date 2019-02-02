 Five designers on how memes are leading fashion’s digital future
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Five designers on how memes are leading fashion’s digital future

From Michelle Obama in Balenciaga boots being hailed as the queen to daily struggles of a fashion stylist — memes are leading fashion’s digital future

brunch Updated: Feb 02, 2019 21:00 IST
Drishti Vij
Drishti Vij
Hindustan Times
fashion,fashion memes,michelle obama
Fashion personalities pick fashion memes to tickle your funny bone

1. @stressedstylist for a stylist’s occupational hazards

“This account makes fun of all the crazy situations stylists find themselves in. As someone who’s a part of the industry, there are a lot of inside jokes that make me realise that I am not the only one!”

– Rishi Raj, stylist

2. @badgalriri for her hysterical Met Gala moments

“Rihanna’s Guo Pei gown, which was compared to an omelette, a pancake and a pizza outdid all her looks for me. I thought the memes on her gown were quite hilarious.”

– Nachiket Barve, fashion designer

3. @dietprada for their copycat call-outs

“From Melania Trump googling Michelle Obama’s Balenciaga boots to calling out the biggest luxury brands copying from indie labels, Diet Prada’s work is commendable and entertaining.”

– Eshaa Amiin, stylist

4. @gucci for its tongue-in- cheek collaborations

“With his meme project, Alessandro Michele (creative director at Gucci) gave a creative platform to new-age artists and became an instant hit!”

– Karan Torani, fashion designer

5. @freddiemade for Meryl Streep’s instafashion

“British designer Freddie Smithson’s account has made fashion accessible for everyone with its humorous memes. My favourite is the one with Meryl Streep in streetwear.”

– Rina Singh, fashion designer

Follow @VijDrishti on Twitter

From HT Brunch, February 3, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 21:00 IST

tags

more from brunch