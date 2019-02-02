Five designers on how memes are leading fashion’s digital future
From Michelle Obama in Balenciaga boots being hailed as the queen to daily struggles of a fashion stylist — memes are leading fashion’s digital futurebrunch Updated: Feb 02, 2019 21:00 IST
1. @stressedstylist for a stylist’s occupational hazards
“This account makes fun of all the crazy situations stylists find themselves in. As someone who’s a part of the industry, there are a lot of inside jokes that make me realise that I am not the only one!”
– Rishi Raj, stylist
2. @badgalriri for her hysterical Met Gala moments
“Rihanna’s Guo Pei gown, which was compared to an omelette, a pancake and a pizza outdid all her looks for me. I thought the memes on her gown were quite hilarious.”
– Nachiket Barve, fashion designer
3. @dietprada for their copycat call-outs
“From Melania Trump googling Michelle Obama’s Balenciaga boots to calling out the biggest luxury brands copying from indie labels, Diet Prada’s work is commendable and entertaining.”
– Eshaa Amiin, stylist
4. @gucci for its tongue-in- cheek collaborations
“With his meme project, Alessandro Michele (creative director at Gucci) gave a creative platform to new-age artists and became an instant hit!”
– Karan Torani, fashion designer
5. @freddiemade for Meryl Streep’s instafashion
“British designer Freddie Smithson’s account has made fashion accessible for everyone with its humorous memes. My favourite is the one with Meryl Streep in streetwear.”
– Rina Singh, fashion designer
