Gaurav Chaudhary: Can iPad Pro 2020 replace a laptop?

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:26 IST

Can I buy the new iPad Pro and use it as my work laptop?

—Anmol Turbhekar, Via email

The simple and short answer for this is: No! The longer answer is: it depends on the kind of work you do. The 2020 iPad Pro is an extremely powerful and a capable machine, but it cannot replace a laptop. However, it is portable and versatile, so you could carry out one or two tasks of your workflow. I can edit videos on it or run specific commands, but it cannot replace a laptop as yet. However, I do feel that the iPad Pro 2020 is as powerful or even more than entry-level MacBooks.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 20.4 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, January 3, 2021

