“He said I look like his sister!” Five people reveal their most awkward dating app match

1. He said, “You look like my sister!”

Shreemi Verma, script writer

“I matched with a guy on Hinge who said, “You look like my sister”. and he then said his sister is dead. I didn’t know what to say, so I said ‘Sorry to hear that’. His next line was ‘Are you into BDSM?’. So within five minutes of conversation, I spoke to a guy who was a little incestuous, a little necrophiliac and of course, BDSM, which seems to be the tamest quality here.”

2. I’m not marriage material?

Vishesh Jaiswal, associate content manager

“I met a girl on Tinder, and in the first conversation itself, she asked me, “Are you up for marriage?” I was taken aback, and I said no I’m not. She got offended and asked me why I am on Tinder if I don’t want to get hitched? And I had to justify myself by telling her it’s weird that she’s asking me about marriage, which made her defensive. Quite an awkward conversation!”

3. He wanted me to ‘appreciate the size’

Janhvi Bansal, fashion stylist

“I matched with this guy on Tinder and he seemed decent, until he started the conversation by wanting to send me pictures of his penis, so that I can ‘appreciate the size’. When I asked him why he wants to do so, he said he is going through a break up and wants to feel better about himself. He went on to explain exhibitionism to me. I stopped replying.”

4. She said, ‘I have all your details’

Ivan Mehta, tech reporter

“I matched with a girl on Tinder and it was a good conversation, but it was getting boring. So when she said I’m uninstalling the app, I didn’t pay much heed and just said bye. She responded to that with: “Also, I work in a PR agency. I have your details from my colleague. We’ll be in touch”. Turns out she knew everything about me but she didn’t say anything about that during the chat!”

5. I matched with this girl, who wasn’t a girl!

Akshay Kumar, entrepreneur

“So I matched with this girl on Tinder and we were having a smooth conversation on text. One day, she texts me to come over. I decided to go, but she suddenly says she needs to talk to me first and wants to tell me something. On call, it wasn’t a woman at all! It was a guy who was gay, and was looking for some action.”

