How long is forever? Sometimes, as Maninee Mishra and Mihir Misra realised, just one second!

What would you call a marriage that happened within a week of dating? A fairy tale romance, right? But do fairytales happen a second time? Looks like it.

When Maninee met Mihir through a common friend, she’d walked out of a dysfunctional marriage along with her daughter. Mihir, however, was unmarried.

“We dated for exactly a week before getting married,” grins Maninee. “Even though I had come out of a bad marriage, I felt absolutely sure about it.”

“Her daughter [from her first marriage] convinced Maninee to move into my house” —Mihir Misra

That didn’t mean that she wasn’t nervous about keeping their relationship going, or that Mihir wasn’t afraid that her four-year-old daughter wouldn’t take to him. “Even at four, her daughter was mature enough to understand the situation. She convinced Maninee to move into my house and within a week she was calling me papa,” he says.

When Maninee looks back at the four years of her earlier marriage and then at her current relationship, she can’t thank her stars enough. “This relationship has helped me develop a strong sense of self; be more confident,” she says. “Mihir’s very proud of me, supportive and appreciative, and respects my talents and me as a human being.”

Love, hate, tolerate

Maninee: I love his kindness and compassion for humans and animals alike. I hate how he procrastinates and his laziness.

Mihir: I love her ability to be calm in the face of a storm, and hate her obsession with perfection.

From HT Brunch, February 12, 2019

First Published: Feb 12, 2019