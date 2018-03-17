“I admire Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli among Indian cricketers,” says Daniel Vettori
The cricketer picks up Lord’s Cricket Ground in England as his favourite cricket groundbrunch Updated: Mar 17, 2018 21:19 IST
- Date of birth: January 27
- Sun Sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Auckland
- Home town: Hamilton
- School/college: St Paul’s Collegiate School, Hamilton
- First break: Playing for Northern Districts Under-14
If not a cricketer, what would you have been?
Before cricket, I was enrolled to study pharmacy.
One difficulty you faced while playing with prescription glasses?
They used to fog up in extreme heat.
Your favourite cricket ground is...?
Lord’s Cricket Ground in England.
Fitness for you is...?
Running.
How tough is it to be a coach to a cricket team?
Coaching is different from playing, but it can be extremely rewarding.
Besides cricket, is there any other sport you love to play or watch?
I enjoy watching baseball and basketball, and play golf.
Who inspired you to play cricket?
My parents.
Indian cricketers you admire…?
Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.
The best way to connect with your fans is through…?
My performance.
Your strategy in a crisis...?
Stay calm.
What is on your mind right now?
Playing ice cricket at St Moritz in Switzerland. I was quite scared of slipping.
Are you a party animal or a home bird?
A home bird unless I’m around Grant Elliott.
- Destination: New York
- Indian dish: Kerala fish
- Side of the bed: Left
- Sportsperson: LeBron James
- Film: Rounders (1998)
First thing you do when you wake up in the morning...?
Look at my phone.
Which is your favourite dressing room prank or joke?
Grant trying to speak English!
After a long day at work, you love to…?
Cricket doesn’t feel like work.
From HT Brunch, March 18, 2018
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch