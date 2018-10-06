In the pink of health: Five inspirational breast cancer survivors to follow on Instagram

1. FIghting fit - Carrie Jose, 53, Surrey

@carriespilates: 2,008 followers

Carrie is a certified Rehabilitative Breast Cancer Exercise Specialist and shows through her own will and videos how pilates can help one recover from the most serious illnesses, including post-operation exercises.

2. Stylish foot forward - Siham El Amri, 36, Rabat

@siham.elamri:10K followers

A fashion blogger who takes red lipstick to the ER! Siham’s infectious smile and positive vibe, fashion sense and a constant push to fight the worst is visible through her pictures and quotes on her feed.

3. Warrior 101 - Jessica Florence, 25, Jacksonville

@geneva_la_jade: 8,719 followers

A millennial survivor, Jessica Florence shared images of her posing topless on social media after mastectomy to show how to smile through the pain (and stay happy!).

4. A journey to remember - Nalie Agustin, 29, Montreal

@Nalieagustin: 61.6K followers

Nalie was diagnosed at 24, and this led her to create her own YouTube channel to document her journey. She continues to keep her vlog up with her travel tales, making the best of her second chance at life.

5. Smile through it all - Caryn Sullivan, 40s, Minnesota

@Prettywellness: 1,563 followers

A two times survivor and writer, Caryn proudly puts up pictures of her treatment days, scans and everything else she fights with the brightest smile. She also encourages healthy eating to become stronger!

