Home / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: How to quench your wanderlust during a pandemic

Jeremy Jauncey: How to quench your wanderlust during a pandemic

The world’s most popular travel entrepreneur on how to travel safely and enjoyably!

brunch Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 07:45 IST
Jeremy Jauncey
Jeremy Jauncey
Hindustan Times
The travel entrepreneur gives tips on places that offer top-notch sanitisation, where you can head for a quick break
The travel entrepreneur gives tips on places that offer top-notch sanitisation, where you can head for a quick break
         

Safe travels

It’s been a tough year of confinement. Name three destinations you feel safest traveling to as we still wait for a vaccine.

—Anant Jai K, Via email

The UAE. They have excellent health and safety protocols for visiting travellers. Abu Dhabi is currently closed but hopefully opening soon, Dubai is open for business and a great place many Indian tourists already visit.

New Zealand. I lived there when I was younger and loved it. Nature, outdoors, lots of sport and one of the lowest infection rates in the world.

Maldives. Always a good winter sun destination and given their economy is so reliant on tourism, efforts to contain the virus and protect tourists when they visit are very good.

Going local

What is the craziest local dish you have tried and where?

—Dhamini Joshipura, Via email

Balut, The Philippines (boiled, fertilised duck egg).

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, November 22, 2020

