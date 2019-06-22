Today in New Delhi, India
Jonas brothers, motivational Insta pages and more: This week’s WTF list

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:09 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

The fun that followed when Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took turns at answering Jimmy Fallon’s questions about each other and tried to match their responses.

Tap

Lots of self-love, motivation and even podcasts on Jay Shetty’s feed (@jayshetty)

Follow

Harish Iyer for all things that deserve equality, the queer community, and more on @hiyer

From HT Brunch, June 23, 2019

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 20:34 IST

