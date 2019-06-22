Jonas brothers, motivational Insta pages and more: This week’s WTF list
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits
The fun that followed when Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took turns at answering Jimmy Fallon’s questions about each other and tried to match their responses.
Leave a 💛 if you will keep the "child" inside of you alive. When we grow up as adults, we're taught to leave behind the play and the love we gave so much of when we were a kid. We learned this in order to gain other skills in our life that are also important. But dont forget to keep that play and love that you had as a kid in you. It reminds us to see the good in people, to give to others, to do something when we want to.
Lots of self-love, motivation and even podcasts on Jay Shetty’s feed (@jayshetty)
As much as love needs courage, it needs reciprocal courage too. Your lover should be capable of showing the courage to not just love you back, but to also hold your hand publicly. No pressure to divide should be stronger than the bond of love https://t.co/hl9BY17Btz— harish iyer 🏳️🌈 (@hiyer) June 17, 2019
Harish Iyer for all things that deserve equality, the queer community, and more on @hiyer
From HT Brunch, June 23, 2019
First Published: Jun 22, 2019