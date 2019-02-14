Love conquers all: Age, religion, and a grown-up kid, nothing could derail Kulpreet and Freddy Vesuna’s love story

After going through marriages that involved court dramas, lies and deceit, both Kulpreet and Freddy were disillusioned and untrusting. Nevertheless, they were firm about moving forward, and each signed up on a matrimonial website where they found each other.

Six years later, Freddy is totally content. “I enjoy an amazing and loving marriage, which, to date, comes with daily surprises,” he grins.

“After meeting freddy, I am a strong believer in second chances” —Kulpreet Vesuna

While Kulpreet says that her marriage to Freddy makes her feel complete, she had serious doubts about a second marriage six years ago. “We both belong to different religions and Freddy had a grown up son too,” says Kulpreet. “I confided these doubts to Freddy and he helped me sort them out. Today, I am a strong believer in second chances.”

Love, hate, tolerate

Kulpreet: He makes amazing gajar ka halwa and Spanish omelettes. What irritates me is his habit of leaving his wet towel on the bed.

Freddy: She is a pure-hearted and a happy-go-lucky person. And, on a lighter note, she speaks too much.

Join the conversation using #SecondTimeLucky

Follow @VeenuSingh12

From HT Brunch, February 10, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 19:27 IST