 Momina Mustehsan’s new song on this week’s WTF | brunch | boc | Hindustan Times
  • Saturday, Jun 30, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 30, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Momina Mustehsan’s new song on this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jun 30, 2018 21:05 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Aaya Na Tu featuring Coke Studio Pakistan star Momina Mustehsan and Indian singer Arjun Kanungo will fill your lazy Sunday afternoon with warmth and melody.

Tap

#tbt putting my dancing shoes back on, let’s go! 👟

A post shared by Lauren Gottlieb (@laurengottlieb) on

Dancing inspiration and girl-next-door vibes on Lauren Gottlieb’s Instagram.(@laurengottlieb). Tap her for some new dance moves this weekend.

Follow

Wit, superb comebacks and millennial humour with an added touch of trolling the trolls on Supriya’s Twitter feed (@supaarwoman) for a good laugh on a Sunday.

From HT Brunch, July 1, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

more from brunch