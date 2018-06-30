Momina Mustehsan’s new song on this week’s WTF

Watch

Aaya Na Tu featuring Coke Studio Pakistan star Momina Mustehsan and Indian singer Arjun Kanungo will fill your lazy Sunday afternoon with warmth and melody.

Tap

Dancing inspiration and girl-next-door vibes on Lauren Gottlieb’s Instagram.(@laurengottlieb). Tap her for some new dance moves this weekend.

Follow

Dating tip for women: A cactus is a great headpiece for a first date. It shows you’re willing to take risks and also you care about the environment. If your date is a comic, run away as fast as you can. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) June 6, 2018

Wit, superb comebacks and millennial humour with an added touch of trolling the trolls on Supriya’s Twitter feed (@supaarwoman) for a good laugh on a Sunday.

