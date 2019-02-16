Mouni Roy says she’d love to share screen space with actor Ryan Gosling

All about Mouni Date of birth: September 28

Sun Sign: Libra

Place of birth: West Bengal

Home town: Cooch Behar

School/college: Kendriya Vidyalaya Coochbehar/ Miranda House, Delhi

First break: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

If not an actress, what would you have been?

An IAS officer because that is what my father wanted me to be.

And what would you say is the best thing about Bollywood?

The songs, and the fact that you get to play different roles.

An actor you’d love to work with?

At the cost of sounding like an overachiever, I’d say Ryan Gosling.

An old habit you’d like to get rid of?

I am extremely impulsive. Maybe taking some time and thinking everything through will give me a better perspective.

Tell us one thing no one knows about you.

I really want to write!

Three things you look for in a man...?

Humility, the ability to hold a conversation and be funny at the same time.

And what would your perfect romantic getaway be like?

The sea, sunset and violin playing in the background with some favourite books kept, just for the mood.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

I have to drink warm water. I can’t wake up without it.

And the last thing before you sleep…?

Read a page or two.

Finally, how do you de-stress?

By reading, sleeping and going for a massage!

Mouni’s favourites Street food: Golgappa

Destination: London

Poem: Cloony The Clown by Shel Silverstein

Book:The Little Prince byAntoine de Saint-Exupéry

Films: Shakespeare in Love (1998) and The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

