My drug addiction phase was the lowest point of time in my life: Prateik Babbar
The young actor opens up about his most personal thingsbrunch Updated: Oct 13, 2018 22:39 IST
- Date of birth: November 28
- Sun Sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Mumbai
- School/college: Arya Vidya Mandir/Jai Hind College and St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai
- First break: Working in a TV commercial for a retail brand
- High point of your life: Working with Amitabh Bachchan. He’s like Al Pacino for me!
- Low point of your life: Losing my grandparents and my drug addiction that led to the worst phase of my career
One song that’s in your head right now...?
Girls Like You by Maroon 5.
If not an actor, what would you have been...?
An athlete or a musician.
What’s your most valuable takeaway from your days in acting school?
To live in the present and never take anything for granted, always be respectful and grateful.
Whose biopic would you like to be a part of?
My mom, Smita Patil’s.
Your most favourite actor is...?
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.
One film you wish you were a part of in recent times...?
Sanju (2018).
If you were to change your Twitter bio, what would it read...?
Just your regular homie.
When you are not working, you are....?
Spending time with my family and at the gym.
The most crucial lesson life has taught you is...?
To never give up on your dreams, not pay heed to the naysayers and always work hard as there’s no shortcut to success.
What’s your idea of a perfect day?
Scrumptious healthy meals all day long, a good intense workout, relaxation at the spa, some Netflix and a good night’s sleep. Bliss!
What’s your go-to social media platform?
Instagram.
Your drink of choice would be...?
Water, any day.
- Movie: The Godfather (1972)
- Book: Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert
- Holiday destination: Maldives
- Sport: Basketball
- Authors: Stephen King and J.K. Rowling
