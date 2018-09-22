Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Neha Bhasin’s song, backpacking inspo on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Sep 22, 2018 21:13 IST
Team HT Brunch
neha bhasin,madhaniya,main jaandiyaan
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Main Jaandiyaan by Neha Bhasin is a tale of bad timing in love through a melody that will touch your heart.

Tap

Travelling the world with a backpack and a bunch of strangers who will become friends. The BackPacker Co (@thebackpackerco) has some amazing travel plans in place.

Follow

Sass, memes and Radhika Apte! Netflix India’s Twitter feed (@NetflixIndia) is super funny and on point.

From HT Brunch, September 23, 2018

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 21:13 IST

