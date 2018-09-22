Neha Bhasin’s song, backpacking inspo on this week’s Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Sep 22, 2018 21:13 IST
Watch
Main Jaandiyaan by Neha Bhasin is a tale of bad timing in love through a melody that will touch your heart.
Tap
Travelling the world with a backpack and a bunch of strangers who will become friends. The BackPacker Co (@thebackpackerco) has some amazing travel plans in place.
Follow
Now that Sacred Games has been renewed for a second season, please stop threatening us with Bunty's 🌂— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018
Sass, memes and Radhika Apte! Netflix India’s Twitter feed (@NetflixIndia) is super funny and on point.
From HT Brunch, September 23, 2018
First Published: Sep 22, 2018 21:13 IST