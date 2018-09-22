Neha Bhasin’s song, backpacking inspo on this week’s Brunch WTF

Watch

Main Jaandiyaan by Neha Bhasin is a tale of bad timing in love through a melody that will touch your heart.

Tap

Travelling the world with a backpack and a bunch of strangers who will become friends. The BackPacker Co (@thebackpackerco) has some amazing travel plans in place.

Follow

Now that Sacred Games has been renewed for a second season, please stop threatening us with Bunty's 🌂 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

Sass, memes and Radhika Apte! Netflix India’s Twitter feed (@NetflixIndia) is super funny and on point.

From HT Brunch, September 23, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 21:13 IST