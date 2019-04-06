Today in New Delhi, India
“One rumour I wish was true is that I have the Taylor-Burton ring!” says luxury consultant Sheetal Mafatlal

The media influencer gives a sneak peek into her wardrobe of secrets

brunch Updated: Apr 06, 2019 22:36 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
Sheetal Mafatlal,Ceo,Mafatlal Luxe
Sheetal Mafatlal is a Luxury consultant and media influencer; Make-up and hair: Shalini Singh; Outfit: Zuhair Murad (Vikram Bawa)

The last thing you googled...?

Brexit and Theresa May

What’s the most over-the-top thing you have done in real life?

Be myself.

All about Sheetal
  • Date of birth: July 31
  • Sun Sign: Leo
  • Place of birth: Mumbai
  • School/college: Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai/Harvard University, Boston
  • High point of your life: Dinner at Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles followed by dinner with UK Prime Minister Theresa May
  • Low point of your life: When I lost my father

What’s one habit you have that you want to get rid of?

Addiction to Diet Coke.

An advice you will give your 15-year-old self?

Don’t take fashion seriously.

What are your three most favourite items in your cupboard?

A picture of my late father and his reading glasses, my grandmother’s puja maala and some hidden secrets!

What’s the one fashion trend you regret following?

Wearing Dolce&Gabbana prints!

And one outfit that you’ve repeated many times?

My red feather trimmed la Perla dressing gown.

The number of shoes you own:

Infinite... On the lines of Imelda Marcos!

What’s the most treasured outfit in your wardrobe?

My Versace lehenga.

And your most exquisite piece of jewellery...?

My Piano ring, which was the ring of the 1950’s pianist Liberace.

Three things nobody knows about you...?

That I am technologically challenged, I play the piano and I’m an expert in flower arrangements.

Your alter-ego in a hashtag:

#Speakwhenyouarespokento

Sheetal with UK Prime Minister Theresa May

What is fashion according to you:

An extension of my personality

Your guilty pleasure:

Retail therapy

If you were a cocktail it would have:

Bubbles... #champagne

One rumour about you that you wish was true...?

I have the Taylor-Burton diamond!

And one rumour that’s true...?

That I am OTT.

My favourites
  • Movie: Gone with the Wind (1939)
  • Comfort food: Gujarati thali
  • Holiday destination: The French Riviera and the Swiss Alps
  • Web series/tv show: Dynasty
  • Hindi word: Khalaas!

What’s the bitchiest thing you’ve heard about yourself?

Ignorance is bliss.... I have a convenient hearing ability.

What would the title of your biography be?

‘And she turned heads wherever she went’.

From HT Brunch, April 7, 2019

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 22:36 IST

