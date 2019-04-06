“One rumour I wish was true is that I have the Taylor-Burton ring!” says luxury consultant Sheetal Mafatlal

The last thing you googled...?

Brexit and Theresa May

What’s the most over-the-top thing you have done in real life?

Be myself.

All about Sheetal Date of birth: July 31

Sun Sign: Leo

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/college: Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai/Harvard University, Boston

High point of your life: Dinner at Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles followed by dinner with UK Prime Minister Theresa May

Low point of your life: When I lost my father

What’s one habit you have that you want to get rid of?

Addiction to Diet Coke.

An advice you will give your 15-year-old self?

Don’t take fashion seriously.

What are your three most favourite items in your cupboard?

A picture of my late father and his reading glasses, my grandmother’s puja maala and some hidden secrets!

What’s the one fashion trend you regret following?

Wearing Dolce&Gabbana prints!

And one outfit that you’ve repeated many times?

My red feather trimmed la Perla dressing gown.

The number of shoes you own:

Infinite... On the lines of Imelda Marcos!

What’s the most treasured outfit in your wardrobe?

My Versace lehenga.

And your most exquisite piece of jewellery...?

My Piano ring, which was the ring of the 1950’s pianist Liberace.

Three things nobody knows about you...?

That I am technologically challenged, I play the piano and I’m an expert in flower arrangements.

Your alter-ego in a hashtag:

#Speakwhenyouarespokento

Sheetal with UK Prime Minister Theresa May

What is fashion according to you:

An extension of my personality

Your guilty pleasure:

Retail therapy

If you were a cocktail it would have:

Bubbles... #champagne

One rumour about you that you wish was true...?

I have the Taylor-Burton diamond!

And one rumour that’s true...?

That I am OTT.

My favourites Movie: Gone with the Wind (1939)

Comfort food: Gujarati thali

Holiday destination: The French Riviera and the Swiss Alps

Web series/tv show: Dynasty

Hindi word: Khalaas!

What’s the bitchiest thing you’ve heard about yourself?

Ignorance is bliss.... I have a convenient hearing ability.

What would the title of your biography be?

‘And she turned heads wherever she went’.

