Personal Agenda with Mrunal Thakur: “The best thing about Bollywood is that you can make a difference by being a part of a film, which inspires millions!”
The Super 30 actor also talks about men, mistakes, relationship rules, and reveals her celebrity crush!brunch Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:30 IST
What’s the best thing about Bollywood?
That you can make a difference by being a part of a film, which inspires millions.
Name one song you can’t get out of your head.
Yeh Ishq Hai from Jab We Met (2007).
And one celebrity you are crushing on...?
Aditya Roy Kapur.
- Date of birth: August 1
- Sun sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Dhule, Maharashtra
- School/college: St Xavier’s, Shrirampur, St Joseph, Jalgaon and Vasant Vihar High School, Mumbai
- First break: The serial Khamoshiyan on Star Plus
- High point of your life: The release of Love Sonia
- Low point of your life: The transition phase from TV to films
What have you learnt from your co-star Hrithik Roshan?
“Kill the monotony before it murders your enthusiasm”. I’m trying to follow this.
And is there a mistake you’d happily make again?
Miss my flight back to India when I am in London!
List three things you look for in a man.
His ability to cook, he must be kind and faithful.
What gets you in the mood for love?
Music!
Your favourite breakfast in bed is…?
Mom-made poha or upma with chai.
If you had to cheat on your diet, what will you gorge on?
Uncle Chipps.
Instagram or Twitter – what works best for you?
Insta, anytime!
- On my Phone
- most used apps:
- Instagram and WhatsApp
- most watched YouTube video:
- Kathak tutorials
- Favourite Instagram stories filter:
- Oslo
- last person i call at night :
- Mom, if I’m away
- least used app: Twitter
Who would you right swipe on Tinder?
Hugh Jackman.
One relationship rule that you always follow?
Loyalty.
A piece of advice you wish someone gave you 10 years ago?
Whatever happens, happens for the good.
From HT Brunch, June 7, 2020
