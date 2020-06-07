e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Mrunal Thakur: “The best thing about Bollywood is that you can make a difference by being a part of a film, which inspires millions!”

Personal Agenda with Mrunal Thakur: “The best thing about Bollywood is that you can make a difference by being a part of a film, which inspires millions!”

The Super 30 actor also talks about men, mistakes, relationship rules, and reveals her celebrity crush!

brunch Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:30 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Mrunal Thakur made her transition from television to movies with Love Sonia
Mrunal Thakur made her transition from television to movies with Love Sonia(N Click Photography)
         

What’s the best thing about Bollywood?

That you can make a difference by being a part of a film, which inspires millions.

Name one song you can’t get out of your head.

Yeh Ishq Hai from Jab We Met (2007).

And one celebrity you are crushing on...?

Aditya Roy Kapur.

In a nutshell
  • Date of birth: August 1
  • Sun sign: Leo
  • Place of birth: Dhule, Maharashtra
  • School/college: St Xavier’s, Shrirampur, St Joseph, Jalgaon and Vasant Vihar High School, Mumbai
  • First break: The serial Khamoshiyan on Star Plus
  • High point of your life: The release of Love Sonia
  • Low point of your life: The transition phase from TV to films

What have you learnt from your co-star Hrithik Roshan?

“Kill the monotony before it murders your enthusiasm”. I’m trying to follow this.

And is there a mistake you’d happily make again?

Miss my flight back to India when I am in London!

List three things you look for in a man.

His ability to cook, he must be kind and faithful.

What gets you in the mood for love?

Music!

Your favourite breakfast in bed is…?

Mom-made poha or upma with chai.

If you had to cheat on your diet, what will you gorge on?

Uncle Chipps.

Instagram or Twitter – what works best for you?

Insta, anytime!

Facts
  • On my Phone
  • most used apps:
  • Instagram and WhatsApp
  • most watched YouTube video:
  • Kathak tutorials
  • Favourite Instagram stories filter:
  • Oslo
  • last person i call at night :
  • Mom, if I’m away
  • least used app: Twitter

Who would you right swipe on Tinder?

Hugh Jackman.

One relationship rule that you always follow?

Loyalty.

A piece of advice you wish someone gave you 10 years ago?

Whatever happens, happens for the good.

From HT Brunch, June 7, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In