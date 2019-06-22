Personal Agenda with Neeti Mohan: Funniest date? I asked my sister to call me and save me!
The Ishq Wala Love singer also reveals three things that most people don’t know about herbrunch Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:31 IST
If not a singer, what would you have been?
A teacher or an army officer.
Describe yourself in three sentences.
Diehard fan of music. I love my peace and quiet. I love to be with my family.
The last thing you googled...?
The price of the iPhone Max.
- Date of birth: November 18
- Sun sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Delhi
- First break: Singing Ishq Wala Love in Student of the Year (SOTY), 2012
- School/college: Miranda House, Delhi
- High point of your life: When I landed my first two playback songs back to back in Jab Tak hai Jaan and SOTY
- Low point of your life: Losing my grandmother
And what’s the last show you binge-watched?
The OA on Netflix.
What’s that one habit of yours that you want to get rid of?
Sometimes I get lazy, I want to get rid of that.
List three things nobody knows about you.
I’m a good driver. I can’t cook. And, I love playing with my dog, Frodo.
How do you define feminism?
Feminism for me is the freedom to choose, to live the way a woman wants to and to make this world a better place.
If you could time travel, which era would you choose and why?
I think I’d visit the 1960s and 70s, and be a jazz musician!
What’s the funniest thing you’ve done on a date?
I asked my sister to call me and save me from the date.
What’s the best thing about being married?
You have a best friend living with you at all times and it’s so much fun.
- First app I check in the morning: WhatsApp
- Most used app: Instagram
- A YouTube video you’ve rewatched: All the latest music videos
- Favourite filter: Juno and Lagos (for Insta stories)
- Number of notifications: A few hundred on WhatsApp
What’s your favourite Sunday memory?
My mother used to cook a special brunch for us on Sundays. We used to eat together and watch a film after that.
An advice you’d give your 15-year-old self...?
Keep doing whatever you are doing and in the end, everything’s going to be fine.
What should the title of your biography be?
Perhaps it would be called Swarneeti.
Follow @ananya1281 on Twitter
From HT Brunch, June 23, 2019
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Jun 22, 2019 23:31 IST