Personal Agenda with Neeti Mohan: Funniest date? I asked my sister to call me and save me!

If not a singer, what would you have been?

A teacher or an army officer.

Describe yourself in three sentences.

Diehard fan of music. I love my peace and quiet. I love to be with my family.

The last thing you googled...?

The price of the iPhone Max.

Facts Date of birth: November 18

Sun sign: Scorpio

Place of birth: Delhi

First break: Singing Ishq Wala Love in Student of the Year (SOTY), 2012

School/college: Miranda House, Delhi

High point of your life: When I landed my first two playback songs back to back in Jab Tak hai Jaan and SOTY

Low point of your life: Losing my grandmother

And what’s the last show you binge-watched?

The OA on Netflix.

What’s that one habit of yours that you want to get rid of?

Sometimes I get lazy, I want to get rid of that.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I’m a good driver. I can’t cook. And, I love playing with my dog, Frodo.

How do you define feminism?

Feminism for me is the freedom to choose, to live the way a woman wants to and to make this world a better place.

If you could time travel, which era would you choose and why?

I think I’d visit the 1960s and 70s, and be a jazz musician!

What’s the funniest thing you’ve done on a date?

I asked my sister to call me and save me from the date.

What’s the best thing about being married?

You have a best friend living with you at all times and it’s so much fun.

On Neeti’s phone First app I check in the morning: WhatsApp

Most used app: Instagram

A YouTube video you’ve rewatched: All the latest music videos

Favourite filter: Juno and Lagos (for Insta stories)

Number of notifications: A few hundred on WhatsApp

What’s your favourite Sunday memory?

My mother used to cook a special brunch for us on Sundays. We used to eat together and watch a film after that.

An advice you’d give your 15-year-old self...?

Keep doing whatever you are doing and in the end, everything’s going to be fine.

What should the title of your biography be?

Perhaps it would be called Swarneeti.

From HT Brunch, June 23, 2019

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 23:31 IST