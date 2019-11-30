Personal Agenda with Ranveer Brar: One myth I’d like to bust? That a chef’s spouse always gets good food!

brunch

All About Ranveer Date of birth:February 8

Sunsign :Aquarius

Place of birth: Lucknow

School/college:St. Paul’s / IHM Lucknow

First break: Taj group of hotels

High point of your life: When my son Ishaan was born

Low point of your life: When I filed for bankruptcy in Boston and the economic slowdown forced me to shut down my restaurant

What was the last thing you googled?

The five dwarf planets, because my five-year-old son Ishaan knows their names and I don’t! We grew up learning about only nine planets.

An ingredient you discovered only recently?

Australian bush pepper. Its flavour is a nice blend of eucalyptus and pepper.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

Quite a few. Alligator meat, crickets and cockroaches, even!

If there was a dish to describe you, what would it contain and what would it be called?

Khichri. It’s not just my favourite, but it also describes me perfectly as it is simple yet complex.

What’s the most Instagrammable dish you’ve ever made?

Cured Salmon and Chili Compressed Melon with Achaari Yam Guacamole. It was for a masterclass.

One myth about being a chef that you’d like to bust?

That a chef’s spouse always gets good food. I very rarely cook at home!

A dessert that describes you best...?

Soft-centred bitter chocolate cake.

Tell us one thing about running a kitchen that no one knows.

It’s as much about being organised amidst chaos as it’s about creativity.

What’s the most romantic thing you’ve done for your wife?

I once cooked her a 17-course meal when we were in the US.

What’s the nicest thing your son has done for you?

When he was around three, he made his mom call me to tell me he won’t sleep till I got home!

Old school romance or social media PDA?

Old school, definitely.

Describe yourself in three words.

Impulsive, aggressive and complicated.

An ingredient you use in almost all your dishes?

Salt, for both sweet and savoury dishes, because it brings out the best in other ingredients.

An ingredient you hate cooking with?

Not ingredient as such, but I hate making rotis!

On My Phone Most used app: Snapseed

On your speed dial: The women who run my life – My mom, my wife, my manager,

my PR person, my office admin, and my social media and digital manager

First song on your Spotify: Wakhra Swag

Last app you check before going to bed: CNN

Number of notifications: In excess of 2,000

One chef you wish to collaborate and cook with?

Gary Rhodes, or Rick Stein.

Your perfect breakfast would consist of?

Nachni (ragi) porridge topped with seasonal fruits, a good chhaas and mom-made parathas, with makhan on top, of course.

From HT Brunch, December 1, 2019

