Personal agenda with Shubhman Gill: "Besides cricket, I like playing football but I suck at it"

Personal agenda with Shubhman Gill: “Besides cricket, I like playing football but I suck at it”

The young cricketer names Sachin Tendulkar as his biggest inspiration

brunch Updated: Mar 14, 2020 20:32 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
If not a cricketer thenShubhman Gill would have tried his hand at modelling. Suit, Genes Lecoanet Hemant; t-shirt, Jack & Jones; watch, Omega; shoes, Zara
If not a cricketer thenShubhman Gill would have tried his hand at modelling. Suit, Genes Lecoanet Hemant; t-shirt, Jack & Jones; watch, Omega; shoes, Zara
         
All About Shubhman
  • Date of birth:September 8
  • Sunsign :Leo
  • Place of birth: Fazilka, Punjab
  • Hometown: Mohali
  • School/college:Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali
  • First break:Under-16 state debut for Punjab

If not a cricketer, what would you have been ?

I’d have tried a couple of other things…. Modelling, may be?

Who has been your biggest inspiration till date?

Sachin Tendulkar!

And your favourite cricket ground is...?

PCA stadium in Mohali.

Any other sport you love playing or simply watching?

I like playing football but I suck at it!

Define your sense of style in two words.

Playful and versatile.

What’s the last thing you googled?

The weather.

And, which is the last show you binge-watched?

Peaky Blinders.

Three grooming products you can’t do without...?

Trimmer, razor and lip balm.

Name your favourite Bollywood actor.

Hrithik Roshan.

One thing you never leave home without...?

My phone.

Two things you’d need to survive if stranded on an island?

Food and a mosquito repellent spray.

Pick one veggie you can never eat.

Raw onions.

On My Phone
  • Most used app: Instagram
  • First app I check: iMessage
  • Last person texted: My bestie
  • Favourite song on SpotifY: Jhanjar by Karan Aujla
  • Favourite insta filter: I don’t use filters much

Which body part would you want to get insured?

My hands. Most precious for me.

Are you a romantic or a realist?

Realistically romantic!

Finally, how do you de-stress?

By listening to music.

From HT Brunch, March 15, 2020

