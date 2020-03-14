Personal agenda with Shubhman Gill: “Besides cricket, I like playing football but I suck at it”

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 20:32 IST

All About Shubhman Date of birth:September 8

Sunsign :Leo

Place of birth: Fazilka, Punjab

Hometown: Mohali

School/college:Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali

First break:Under-16 state debut for Punjab

If not a cricketer, what would you have been ?

I’d have tried a couple of other things…. Modelling, may be?

Who has been your biggest inspiration till date?

Sachin Tendulkar!

And your favourite cricket ground is...?

PCA stadium in Mohali.

Any other sport you love playing or simply watching?

I like playing football but I suck at it!

Define your sense of style in two words.

Playful and versatile.

What’s the last thing you googled?

The weather.

And, which is the last show you binge-watched?

Peaky Blinders.

Three grooming products you can’t do without...?

Trimmer, razor and lip balm.

Name your favourite Bollywood actor.

Hrithik Roshan.

One thing you never leave home without...?

My phone.

Two things you’d need to survive if stranded on an island?

Food and a mosquito repellent spray.

Pick one veggie you can never eat.

Raw onions.

On My Phone Most used app: Instagram

First app I check: iMessage

Last person texted: My bestie

Favourite song on SpotifY: Jhanjar by Karan Aujla

Favourite insta filter: I don’t use filters much

Which body part would you want to get insured?

My hands. Most precious for me.

Are you a romantic or a realist?

Realistically romantic!

Finally, how do you de-stress?

By listening to music.

