Personal Agenda with Swara Bhaskar: “Twitter is my addiction and Instagram is my safer addiction!”

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:21 IST

If not an actor, what would you have been?

A school or college teacher. That way I’d have a captive audience of 40 all day long!

A lie you tell often...?

That it’s a great film, or a great performance, at screenings and preview shows.

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

When people show up before time for meetings or parties. Hate it.

Simply Swara Date of birth: April 9

Sunsign: Aries

Place of birth: New Delhi

First break: Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

School/college: Sardar Patel Vidyalaya/ Miranda House, Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

What brings a smile on your face on the darkest day?

Eating carbs and watching re-runs of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Notting Hill and Amar Akbar Anthony.

One thing you can’t leave your house without is...?

Cellphone and air pods.

What would your detox menu be?

No dairy, no meats, no gluten. Basically no joy!

And your feel-good binge would be...?

Carbs, carbs and more carbs. And sugar with carbs.

What’s your favourite selfie moment?

My selfie boomerang with SRK.

One film you wish you were a part of...?

Article 15 and anything that has SRK in it. I’m an unabashed fan. And internationally it would have to be Erin Brockovich.

Which fruit and vegetable do you resemble?

Mango. It’s my favourite fruit and is good any time of the day. And potato because it blends well with all other foods, but also has an identity of it’s own!

On my phone First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp

Most watched YouTube video: That Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab’s Eid reportage and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

On your speed dial: Brother, parents, driver, cook, manager and maids

Last post on Instagram: The latest designer outfit that I’ve worn tagging the designer and my team

Least used apps: Weather and fitness apps

Snapchat/Instagram or Twitter, which is your go-to social medium?

Twitter is my addiction and Instagram is my safer addiction.

Your drink of choice would be...?

Water always, and these days black coffee.

What’s your relationship advice to young couples?

I’ve just broken up so may be I need some advice from them! But in general, never lose yourself to a relationship or a person. The best relationship gives you the space and nourishment to grow.

From HT Brunch, November 17, 2019

