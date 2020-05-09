Post-pandemic effect: The show must go home

brunch

Why do humans create art? Is it to express their innermost desires without being apologetic about the repercussions? Is it to inspire and instigate feelings of freedom both within and beyond? Is it to communicate a collective memory passed on from time immemorial? Or is it to dwell and immerse in the sheer beauty of it all? Art undoubtedly is universal. It cuts across gender, religion, mental, physical, and even political barriers. But when the world submerges under an unprecedented catastrophe, what role then, do the arts play?

Ustad Zakir Hussain feels that art in these trying times is the prime source of solace ( Avinash Pasricha )

The legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain reflects optimistically, “Art in these trying times is the prime source of solace. Art is one of the strongest positive energy on our Planet; in my opinion, art is and should be deemed an essential need for humankind. It rejuvenates, giving you the strength to face any peril that may

confront you.”

Facts and fiction

Providing a contrasting outlook with an overtone of realism seasoned Bharatanatyam danseuse Alarmel Valli questions, “It is a moot point completely. For people from the strata of society that are in survival mode, who are not sure from where their next meal is coming from, it is very hard to say whether music or dance can bring them any joy currently. What is the use of having discussions on ‘Internet art’ when they should be directed towards serious cultural policymaking? Having said that, once this urgent need is met, I have no doubt that for the development of any society holistically, arts play a vital role in its moral, ethical, and cultural progression.”

Bharatanatyam danseuse Alarmel Valli says that arts play a vital role in a society’s moral, ethical, and cultural progression. ( Avinash Pasricha )

Classical arts are deemed as a luxury that not everyone can or wants to afford. Few recognise that it is a sheer privilege. When we experience art, we also have the privilege to experience raw emotions and an inner connection to our deepest beings. Admitting her ‘privileged position’ senior Hindustani classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal ponders, “I cannot speak for others, but for me, the constant companionship of music and the arts are essential. Perhaps I say this from a privileged position, but I cannot imagine getting through these crazy, apocalyptic times without the presence of music in my life.”

One couldn’t help but agree with her on how strange these times are when one half of the population sits in the luxury of their homes and the other skip a meal to make ends meet. But is physical well-being an end to all? What about keeping one’s sanity in order?

For Hindustani classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal, it’s difficult to pass through these crazy times without music ( Avinash Pasricha )

Echoing these thoughts veteran Kathak danseuse Saswati Sen deliberates, “Arts are the guiding light for many. They are deeply essential to keep mental stability. Imagine a world without any books to read, music to hear, and dance to watch; physical well being is crucial but to stay alive like a zombie is not the only way. Mental health is often played down upon with no real concern shown for those who are suffering from anxiety, fear, and bouts of depression. For those few, art is like an oasis where they can anchor their chains down and wait for this storm

to pass.”

Online concerts versus auditoriums

When asked whether the current trend of online streaming of pre-recorded or live concerts are worth their salt, pretty much all maestros agree in principle. While Ustad Zakir Hussain mentions them as the ‘the next best thing’ as these streamed concerts are in effect live performances, to a certain extent projecting the same thrill as a live in-person show does, while supporting the artists through some revenue generation, Alarmel Valli exclaims, “You are getting to see the best of artists, the best of productions, the best of art from around the world. Be it The Bolshoi Ballet, The NCPA, Cirque du Soleil; it can’t get more enriching than this!”

Kathak danseuse Saswati Sen feels that art is like an oasis for those who are suffering from anxiety, fear, and bouts of depression ( Avinash Pasricha )

The senior-most disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj, Saswati Sen maintains that a Guru’s touch is important but online concerts are a great way of reaching out to newer audiences who usually prefer not to come out to auditoriums. This way one reaches homes. “Of course some essence is amiss but it’s a starting point nonetheless.” Shubha Mudgal who recently ran the Assistance for Disaster Affected Artistes campaign collecting over forty-two lakh rupees somberly asks, “Online streaming of performances can provide art lovers some satisfaction. But will revenues be generated for artistes or the scores of professionals who were involved in creating the production?”

Gently one nudges the subject of arts pushing boundaries in these rapidly changing times and one is left amazed at the openness of these otherwise proclaimed purists. Although a struggle at learning the nitty-gritty of Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter they are going with live weekly/monthly presentations. Theirs is a spirit of ‘The Show Must Go On’. The world as we know will not be the same, as it used to be for a very long time. Mother Nature has given humanity a tight rap on its knuckles for being edacious vultures mooching off its precious resources and disregarding other living beings to fulfill personal agendas.

In a world stricken down with uncertainty, performing arts will have to be at the forefront, helping to mend the fences and repair the emotional damage that humanity will undoubtedly suffer. The art will need a lot of help from the government and big business houses to help bring normalcy back to our Planet. It is a big task and it will require all of humankind to come together and work as one. Till then the ‘New Normal’ demands that the ‘The Show Must Go Home’!

Author Bio: An Odissi exponent Madhur Gupta is an avid reader and a writer who contributes to a number of publications

From HT Brunch, May 10, 2020

