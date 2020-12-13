Rahul Khanna: Decoding Indian formals for men
Can kurta-pyjamas pass off as formals?brunch Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 07:55 IST
Formality’s sake
Rahul, I’m proud of the many variations of our kurta-pyjama, yet I feel like a fool when I wear it at an event that says: Black tie or traditional. What should I do?
—Pardeep Thakur, Kullu
I have studied your case, run some tests and here’s my diagnosis: You’re feeling like a fool because, as elegant as a kurta-pyjama can be, it’s not really formal.
My prescription: An achkan or a sherwani. Both are similar to, but more structured than, a kurta-pyjama. Get a quality one in a dark colour; it will never go out of style. Change things up with different bottoms, new accessories or a Nehruvian rose in the button-hole.
Warning: Please wear closed shoes for a black-tie event! Try this, then please call me in the morning and tell me how you feel.
Colours of love
What is the etiquette when out on a date: when she asks the second time, should I agree to go dutch?
—Paras, Via Instagram
You should not, no.
Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram
From HT Brunch, December 13, 2020
