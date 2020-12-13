Rahul Khanna: Decoding Indian formals for men

brunch

Formality’s sake

Rahul, I’m proud of the many variations of our kurta-pyjama, yet I feel like a fool when I wear it at an event that says: Black tie or traditional. What should I do?

—Pardeep Thakur, Kullu

I have studied your case, run some tests and here’s my diagnosis: You’re feeling like a fool because, as elegant as a kurta-pyjama can be, it’s not really formal.

My prescription: An achkan or a sherwani. Both are similar to, but more structured than, a kurta-pyjama. Get a quality one in a dark colour; it will never go out of style. Change things up with different bottoms, new accessories or a Nehruvian rose in the button-hole.

Warning: Please wear closed shoes for a black-tie event! Try this, then please call me in the morning and tell me how you feel.

Colours of love

What is the etiquette when out on a date: when she asks the second time, should I agree to go dutch?

—Paras, Via Instagram

You should not, no.

