Sam Smith, fashion history lessons on this week’s Brunch WTF
Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:05 IST
English singer Sam Smith is dancing like no one’s watching in his new video How Do You Sleep?
Jean Hill (1946-2013), actress and model. Born and raised in the wonderful Baltimore, MD. Starred in John Waters' Desperate Living in 1977 and was a member of his regular pool of actors, known as the Dreamlanders. Upon meeting Jean, John asked if she was open to doing nude scenes. She said, "I've got a lot to show, honey." 😊#historicalfatpeople #plussize #fatacceptance #jeanhill #johnwaters #fatisbeautiful
@historicalfatpeople will help you learn about the most moving portraits of plump people of yore.
Tell him one’s not at home. #TrumpVisit #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/ENF8tOq6oP— Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) June 3, 2019
From memes on Brexit to Donald Trump visiting the UK — @Queen_UK is the funniest parody account you can follow for political satire.
From HT Brunch, August 4, 2019
First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:01 IST