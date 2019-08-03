e-paper
Saturday, Aug 03, 2019

Sam Smith, fashion history lessons on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:05 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
         

Watch

English singer Sam Smith is dancing like no one’s watching in his new video How Do You Sleep?

Tap

@historicalfatpeople will help you learn about the most moving portraits of plump people of yore.

Follow

From memes on Brexit to Donald Trump visiting the UK — @Queen_UK is the funniest parody account you can follow for political satire.

From HT Brunch, August 4, 2019

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:01 IST

