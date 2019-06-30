Seven sassy seniors who have conquered the art of Instagramming

1. Dinesh Mohan, 60

Ever imagined a 60-year-old model rocking the ramp and showing off his cool TikTok videos? Just check out this supermodel’s posts then.

2. Pinky Reddy, 51

Who said family holidays or dinner dates are the domain of youngsters alone. This entrepreneur’s Insta handle makes bonding sessions with grandchildren super fun!

3. Shobhaa De, 71

Do not mistake this for the account of a fun-loving millennial, please. A cool mix of work, life and leisure (read books, funny quotes, events and holidays et al) rock this handle!

4. Chinna Dua, 59

Attention young sari bloggers: Dr Padmavati Dua is here to give all hoarders serious sari competition! Plus, watch out her posts for cutesy anecdotes!

5. Nafisa Ali Sodhi, 61

No need to follow “good vibe” handles when all things happy reign supreme on actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi’s Instagram feed... a smiling face after a session of chemo included!

6. Deeba Rajpal, 51

Care for fruit pizza? This food blogger is taking food photography, styling and recipes to uber cool levels and how!

7. Daljit Sean Singh, 49

Salt-and-pepper hair, hipster beards never looked so hot. Browse through this actor and fitness model’s handle for very cool captures.

