Shaheen Bhatt: A second opinion about being a rebel

brunch

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 07:01 IST

Second opinion

Like one does for most ailments, does a mental health diagnosis also require a second opinion?

—GM, Chandigarh

I have personally always found a second opinion to be of great value. When it comes to my own mental health, I have sought out multiple opinions.

Mental illnesses are medical illnesses. Approach the diagnosis as you would any other illness. If, like me, a second opinion brings you clarity and comfort, definitely seek one out.

Weird quotient

I’ve realised I’m a rebel without a cause. I love to get into arguments, even when I agree with a point of view. Am I weird?

—Priyanka D, Via Instagram

Our outward behaviour is deeply revealing of our internal state of mind – which is why I tend to believe there is rarely such a thing as a rebel without a cause.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, December 20, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch