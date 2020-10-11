e-paper
Shaheen Bhatt: How an eating disorder points to mental health, and a husband who doesn't like pets, must be abandoned

Shaheen Bhatt: How an eating disorder points to mental health, and a husband who doesn’t like pets, must be abandoned

The author and screenwriter clears the air and encourages animal love

brunch Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:10 IST
Shaheen Bhatt
Hindustan Times
Shaheen recommends fostering a cat to someone feline friendly
Mind it

Can my eating disorder be classified as a mental health issue?

—Sulanjana G, Kolkata

Eating disorders are classified as mental disorders in standard medical manuals, including the ICD-10 and the DSM-5. There are a wide variety of eating disorders including Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder and many others – the DSM-5 currently recognises eight categories of eating disorders. In a nutshell – eating disorders are mental illnesses and if you’re living with one, you should consider getting professional help immediately. feline friendly

I’ve never lived without cats and my husband of two years has never had a pet in his life. Is there a trick to make him love cats as much as I do?

—Nagma DM, Pune

Foster a kitten. He won’t last a week.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2020

