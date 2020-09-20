e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Smart casuals and being weird: What works, what doesn’t?

Smart casuals and being weird: What works, what doesn’t?

Actor and style icon Rahul Khanna answers sticky questions

brunch Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:16 IST
Rahul Khanna
Rahul Khanna
Hindustan Times
Rahul says one can always choose how to interpret dress codes based on one’s personality and the occasion
Rahul says one can always choose how to interpret dress codes based on one’s personality and the occasion
         

The Casual question

I’ve never understood what smart casual means: is it blazer or jacket, tie or no tie?

-Vipul H, Gurugram

Dress codes confuse me, too. But they’re not laws, so one can always choose how to interpret them based on one’s own personality and the occasion. Smart casual implies relaxed but considered, no tie required. Generally, that translates to an informal outfit with the addition of a jacket. Always take the event into account and be respectful of the occasion. If it were a summer brunch, I’d perhaps do a light-coloured linen suit over a T-shirt with leather sandals or pristine white sneakers. If it’s a work-related cocktail party, I’d suggest a structured blazer over a crisp button down shirt with a slim pair of jeans in dark denim and a pair of freshly-shined ankle boots or loafers. If you’re looking to really stand out and be noticed, I’d say add a favourite pair of cufflinks or a pocket square stuffed rakishly into your jacket. (Please note: In my experience, achieving the perfectly effortless pocket square look takes at least 30 minutes of folding, fluffing and finessing — so be sure to budget that into your schedule.)

Weirdo or not?!

I’m 26, single, sporty. And I’ve worn fake casts on my arm to underline how cool I am. In fact, I own a whole collection of orthopedic slings and braces. Am I weird?

Nikhil Khandelwal, Via email

In a word: yes.

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, September 21, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In