Smart casuals and being weird: What works, what doesn’t?

The Casual question

I’ve never understood what smart casual means: is it blazer or jacket, tie or no tie?

-Vipul H, Gurugram

Dress codes confuse me, too. But they’re not laws, so one can always choose how to interpret them based on one’s own personality and the occasion. Smart casual implies relaxed but considered, no tie required. Generally, that translates to an informal outfit with the addition of a jacket. Always take the event into account and be respectful of the occasion. If it were a summer brunch, I’d perhaps do a light-coloured linen suit over a T-shirt with leather sandals or pristine white sneakers. If it’s a work-related cocktail party, I’d suggest a structured blazer over a crisp button down shirt with a slim pair of jeans in dark denim and a pair of freshly-shined ankle boots or loafers. If you’re looking to really stand out and be noticed, I’d say add a favourite pair of cufflinks or a pocket square stuffed rakishly into your jacket. (Please note: In my experience, achieving the perfectly effortless pocket square look takes at least 30 minutes of folding, fluffing and finessing — so be sure to budget that into your schedule.)

Weirdo or not?!

I’m 26, single, sporty. And I’ve worn fake casts on my arm to underline how cool I am. In fact, I own a whole collection of orthopedic slings and braces. Am I weird?

Nikhil Khandelwal, Via email

In a word: yes.

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

