e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Social media etiquette: The rules of the game

Social media etiquette: The rules of the game

Influencer and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia on how to ace the digital space

brunch Updated: Sep 06, 2020 06:02 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
Ranveer Allahbadia
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Allahbadia says it is attractive when someone does not try too hard on social media
Ranveer Allahbadia says it is attractive when someone does not try too hard on social media(Subi Samuel for HT Brunch)
         

DP OR NOT TO DP

Q. How frequently is it okay for me to change my DP on WhatsApp?

-Monish Tekchandani, Pune

Rule of life, my friend: less is more! It always works like a charm in all aspects of life. The human that doesn’t (seem like they) try too hard is an attractive human.

Quantified answer: once a month is a good sweet spot.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans.

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
Dengue, malaria a new threat for Covid patients
Dengue, malaria a new threat for Covid patients
Targeted response to Covid-19 needed
Targeted response to Covid-19 needed
Former health secy Preeti Sudan appointed WHO panellist
Former health secy Preeti Sudan appointed WHO panellist
Kamala Harris says she would not trust Trump alone on coronavirus vaccine
Kamala Harris says she would not trust Trump alone on coronavirus vaccine
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In