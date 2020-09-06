Social media etiquette: The rules of the game

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 06:02 IST

DP OR NOT TO DP

Q. How frequently is it okay for me to change my DP on WhatsApp?

-Monish Tekchandani, Pune

Rule of life, my friend: less is more! It always works like a charm in all aspects of life. The human that doesn’t (seem like they) try too hard is an attractive human.

Quantified answer: once a month is a good sweet spot.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans.

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2020

